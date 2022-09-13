Tough one: Lady Titans fall 3-1 to South Caldwell in nonconference play

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team dropped a hard-fought, nonconference road match Monday night in four sets to South Caldwell.

This matchup featured similarities to the battle these two had at Titan Gymnasium on Aug. 31 when the Lady Spartans survived in five sets.

South Caldwell, up by a modest 18-14 margin in the first set, scored seven of the last eight points to win 25-15.

McDowell answered in the second with a 25-23 win. Down 11-10 early in the set, the Lady Titans scored consecutive points to take their first lead of the night and held on to even the match.

In the third set, the Lady Titans continued to ride the momentum of the second set and were up 12-7. However, the Lady Spartans answered, tying the set at 14-14 and slowly regained the lead before eventually winning 25-23.

Up 2-1, South jumped out in front early in the fourth and eventually extending its lead to 20-13. McDowell was able to take advantage of a few hitting errors and got back to as close as 23-20 before the Lady Spartans ended the rally winning 25-23.

Three Lady Titans had significant performances on the outside. Sophomore Kensly Stewart (3 blocks) had a team-high eight kills. Miranda Wall (11 digs) added six kills and Abby Wyatt had seven kills.

Alyssa Carter (9 digs), Arianna Bah (4 blocks) and Addie Staton (10 digs, 4 assists) finished with a kill apiece.

Addie Brown (29 digs) and Gracie Rice (25 digs) were busy along the back line. Seniors Kennedy Dobson and Sage Patterson combined for 13 assists on Monday.

McDowell (1-5 overall, 0-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) hosts Asheville in conference play Thursday (4:30 start).