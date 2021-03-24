Tough league loss: South Caldwell edges Lady Titans in battle between NWC's two 4A clubs

The McDowell Lady Titans softball team suffered its first home loss of the season Monday night, dropping a 6-4 contest to South Caldwell at Titan Field.

The game, which featured the only two 4A members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, gives the defending 4A state champions an early advantage for the lone automatic playoff berth in the league. South improves to 3-0 while McDowell drops to 1-2. Monday’s loss for the Lady Titans also comes on the heels of a 3-2 setback at Alexander Central.

The Lady Spartans scored a single run with two outs in the top of the second on a solo home run from first baseman Addison Blair to make it 1-0.

Then, in the third Maddie Carpenter made it 2-0 with a one-out, RBI single.

McDowell, in the bottom of the third, was able to even the score with the help of a huge fielding error.

Abby Wyatt singled to right with one out. Jessica Cannon was then hit by a pitch, and Madi Smith followed with a basehit to load the bases. With two outs, after a mound visit, it appeared South Caldwell pitcher Kadie Becker was going to avoid damage as Lucy Hames popped up on the first pitch. However, Blair had the ball carom off her glove, allowing two McDowell runs to score and tie the game.