Tornadoes storm McDowell: Slow start dooms Lady Titans in loss to Hickory

HICKORY — A slow first half offensively doomed the McDowell Lady Titans on Saturday in a 60-40 loss at Hickory High School.

The Lady Red Tornadoes and their aggressive full-court press was a tough nemesis for McDowell’s (3-3) offense, and even when the Lady Titans solved the pressure they had a hard time putting the ball in the hoop. The game started with a 16-2 Hickory run that stretched out over a timeframe of 11 minutes of game time and that proved to be just much to overcome.

After the initial surge McDowell countered with the next five points to get back to single digits at 16-7 at the under four-minute timeout.

But unfortunately, the Lady Titans never got much closer. They did trim the deficit to as low as single digits again in the third quarter but a final storm of points by the Lady Red Tornadoes suddenly blossomed the lead past the 20-point plateau as the third quarter concluded.

Hickory had three of its seniors in double digits. Guard Chloe James finished with 19 points. Her 10 third-quarters point played a big part in that final run. Finley LeFevers netted 17 points and 6-foot-4 center Kellen Morin added 13 points.