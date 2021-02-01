Tornadoes storm McDowell: Slow start dooms Lady Titans in loss to Hickory

HICKORY — A slow first half offensively doomed the McDowell Lady Titans on Saturday in a 60-40 loss at Hickory High School.
The Lady Red Tornadoes and their aggressive full-court press was a tough nemesis for McDowell’s (3-3) offense, and even when the Lady Titans solved the pressure they had a hard time putting the ball in the hoop. The game started with a 16-2 Hickory run that stretched out over a timeframe of 11 minutes of game time and that proved to be just much to overcome.
After the initial surge McDowell countered with the next five points to get back to single digits at 16-7 at the under four-minute timeout.
But unfortunately, the Lady Titans never got much closer. They did trim the deficit to as low as single digits again in the third quarter but a final storm of points by the Lady Red Tornadoes suddenly blossomed the lead past the 20-point plateau as the third quarter concluded.
Hickory had three of its seniors in double digits. Guard Chloe James finished with 19 points. Her 10 third-quarters point played a big part in that final run. Finley LeFevers netted 17 points and 6-foot-4 center Kellen Morin added 13 points.
A total of seven McDowell players scored in the contest. Naliyah Boyce led the way with 12 points and six rebounds. Daisy Rice finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Peyton McPeters tallied seven points, three rebounds and one assist off the bench.
Madi Smith (9 rebounds) had six points. Katie Baker (3 assists, 2 rebounds) scored four points. Faith Laws (2 points) and Aubrey Harris (1 point) also scored for the Lady Titans.
The loss drops McDowell back to the .500 mark overall in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, where there is a real logjam in the middle of the league standings. McDowell is a half-game in front of South Caldwell in the standings which is vitally important in regards to the lone 4A state playoff berth.
Lady Titans in COVID quarantine
The Lady Titans were to have traveled to St. Stephens on Tuesday. However, it will be a while before McDowell can play again. McDowell’s varsity girls had a positive COVID-19 test, MHS Athletics Director Joe Cash said Sunday. McDowell County imposes a 10-day quarantine for a positive test, so the Lady Titans won’t be able to take the court again until a home game against Alexander Central on Feb. 9.