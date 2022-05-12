Too much firepower: Lake Norman ends Lady Titans' season in state playoffs

The Lake Norman Wildcats softball team just had too much firepower at the plate in Tuesday’s first round of the State 4A Playoffs, beating McDowell 8-5.

Lake Norman built a 4-0 lead to gain control through the first five innings.

The Lady Titans did try to bite into that deficit late. A Gracie Rice two-run home run trimmed the Wildcat lead in half at 4-2.

But a decisive four-run bottom of the sixth ended any idea of a late rally by McDowell.

Nine hits were amassed by the Lady Titans. Sage Young tallied three of those hits, with Rice and Logan Lilly adding two hits each. Rice added a two-run double to her round-tripper to finish with four RBIs for the game.

Kirstin Kemper had a solo home run in three at bats. Maris Suttles also went 1-for-3 in defeat.

Young, along with sophomore Abby Wyatt, players who shared a bulk of the innings on the mound this season, did the same in Tuesday’s finale. Wyatt allowed three earned runs and three hits in four innings of work. Wyatt did walk a pair of batters and allowed one Lake Norman home run in the game.

Young allowed two earned runs and four hits in two frames.

McDowell (13-10) has lost two state playoff games in a row, the last being to this same Lake Norman program in May of 2019. The 2023 season should provide the Lady Titans an opportunity to snap the recent postseason skid as all but two players on this season’s roster are eligible to return next spring.