Too many weapons: Titans fall to hot-shooting Rockets

ASHEVILLE – Deadly long-range shooting and outstanding athleticism have been the recipe for the A.C. Reynolds Rockets this season. Both were on display in a 70-59 senior night win over the McDowell Titans.

Reynolds, a team that has made 194 3-pointers this season and has shot the ball at a 39% clip from behind the arc, made eight more in the first quarter and 16 for the game against the Titans on Friday night to finish off a perfect record in The Mountain 3A/4A.

Even with that marksmanship, the Rockets (19-4 overall, 12-0 TMC) could not shake off a valiant effort by McDowell (11-9, 6-5) on the road. The eight 3s given up in the first quarter yielded a 13-point deficit, however, the Titans did not let that get any larger, in fact they worked the deficit back down to as much as 10 points at the break.

It was in the second half where the athleticism wore down McDowell as the Rockets were able to raise their lead above the 20-point plateau and essentially put in the game away by the end of the third-quarter, going up 61-40.

McDowell ultimately was able to take a chunk out of the deficit by the fourth quarter after both teams had emptied their benches.