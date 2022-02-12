Too many weapons: Titans fall to hot-shooting Rockets

ASHEVILLE – Deadly long-range shooting and outstanding athleticism have been the recipe for the A.C. Reynolds Rockets this season. Both were on display in a 70-59 senior night win over the McDowell Titans.
Reynolds, a team that has made 194 3-pointers this season and has shot the ball at a 39% clip from behind the arc, made eight more in the first quarter and 16 for the game against the Titans on Friday night to finish off a perfect record in The Mountain 3A/4A.
Even with that marksmanship, the Rockets (19-4 overall, 12-0 TMC) could not shake off a valiant effort by McDowell (11-9, 6-5) on the road. The eight 3s given up in the first quarter yielded a 13-point deficit, however, the Titans did not let that get any larger, in fact they worked the deficit back down to as much as 10 points at the break.
It was in the second half where the athleticism wore down McDowell as the Rockets were able to raise their lead above the 20-point plateau and essentially put in the game away by the end of the third-quarter, going up 61-40.
McDowell ultimately was able to take a chunk out of the deficit by the fourth quarter after both teams had emptied their benches.
Reynolds sophomore guard Rakease Passmore finished with 24 points on four long-range shots and four dunks. Jaylen Harper added 13 points to give Reynolds a pair in double figures.
Passmore, for the second time in as many matchups, was also a huge presence defensively, as he switched off guarding McDowell’s two leading scorers, Mason Lamb (2 points, 7 assists, 3 steals) and Josh Smith (5 points).
Jandon Robbins posted a team-high 14 points for the Titans, with David Olivo adding 10 points.
Ethan Hensley tallied eight points off the bench. Jeremiah Ellis (6 points), Kaiden Compton (4 points), Jeryah Cash (3 points), Devyn Cash (3 points), Ashton Burnette (2 points) and Jackson Marsh (2 points) also scored.
McDowell hosted T.C. Roberson in a makeup game Saturday afternoon, but results were not available at press time. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the Titans will be the fourth seed in next week’s conference tournament.
The Titans will face fifth-seeded North Buncombe at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. All games will be played at Erwin High School. McDowell defeated the Blackhawks twice this season, but both games went into overtime. The winner advances to Wednesday’s semifinal against top seed Reynolds at 5 p.m.