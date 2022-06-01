Tons of hardware: Team Nebo Barbell racks up at 365 Strong U.S. Championships

Team Nebo Barbell is used to winning big at competitions, but the 365 Strong Powerlifting Federation’s U.S. National Championships saw the team make one of its most amazing hauls yet.

The local gym, owned by trainer Joey Smith, produced 45 first-place finishes and set 29 new federation world records at the two-day event held in North Wilkesboro Apr. 23 and 24. Three Nebo athletes won best overall lifter in their respective divisions. The team captured the second-place trophy for best overall team at a national event.

Here is a look at how the eight Team Nebo Barbell members fared at the championships:

Timmy Boyce, 46, competed in the full-power (bench-press, squat, deadlift), raw (unequipped) 275-pound weight class in both Open and Masters 2 Divisions. Boyce competed in two events and won both.

Boyce went 9-for-9 on his lifts. He squatted 364 pounds, bench-pressed 243 and deadlifted 402 for a 1,009 pound total. Boyce set two new world records and is currently the world’s 63rd-ranked lifter in the Male Master 2 Division, 275-pound class for full-power, multiply lifters.

Anika Harper, 41, competed in the Women’s Open and Masters 1 Divisions in the push-pull (bench press, deadlift), single-ply (lifting suits) 198-pound class. Harper competed in six events and won first place in all of them.

Harper went 4-for-6 on her attempts. She bench-pressed 237 and deadlifted 336 for a total of 573 pounds. Harper set two new world records and is currently the world’s top-ranked lifter in both the Open and Master 1 divisions in push-pull single-ply.

Dillon Ledford, 27, competed in the Open, full-power, multiply division, 275-pound weight class, winning first place.

Ledford went 6-for-9 with an 821-pound squat, 562-pound bench and 623-pound deadlift for a total of 2,006 pounds. Ledford is currently the world’s 17th-ranked Open Class, 275-pound, full-power, multiply lifter.

Jake Payne, 15, competed in the full-power, raw Teen Division 220-pound weight class, taking first place.

Payne went 10-for-10 on his attempts and produced a 391-pound squat, 220-pound bench and 551-pound deadlift for a total of 1,152 pounds.

Payne won the meet’s best overall lifter in his division and set one new world record. He is currently the world’s third-ranked lifter in his division.

Travis Rinnert, 49, competed in the Men’s Open and Masters 2, full-power, multiply, 275-pound weight class. He competed in two events and won both.

Rinnert went 7-for-9 on attempts, with a 700-pound squat, 562-pound bench-press and 557-pound deadlift for a 1,818-pound total. Rinnert set two world records and is currently ranked fourth in the Male Master 2 Class and 46th in the Open Class in his division.

Katy Silvers, 40, competed in the Women’s Open and Masters 1 full-power, raw division in the 242-pound weight class. In all, Silvers competed in 10 events, winning them all.

Silvers went 8-for-9 on her attempts with a 386-pound squat, 154-pound bench-press and 369-pound deadlift for a total on 910 pounds. Silvers set four new world records. She is currently the world’s fifth-ranked Masters 1 lifter in her division, and is ranked 85th in the Open class.

Melissa Smith, 47, competed in the Women’s Open and Masters 2 full-power, multiply division in the 148-pound class. Smith competed in 10 events and won them all.

Smith went 7-for-9 with a 502-pound squat, 276-pound bench and 347-pound deadlift for a total 1,124 pounds. She set six new world records. Smith is currently the world’s top ranked lifter in the Masters 2 division, and is the tenth-ranked lifter in the Open division.

Shelly Yates, 46, competed in the Women’s Open and Masters 2 full-power, multiply division in the 220-pound weight class. She won all 10 events in which she was entered.

Yates went 8-for-9, squatting 650, benching 375 and deadlifting 424 for a total of 1,449 pounds. She set 10 new world records and was named the meet’s best overall lifter in both the Open and Masters divisions. Yates is currently the world’s top-ranked lifter in the Masters 2 division and is ranked third in the Open division.