Titans win opener: McDowell scores 21-7 victory over Red Tornadoes to kick off season

Other than that lone score, the home team struggled mightily to find any rhythm on offense.

“I thought we played physical and we swarmed to the football,” said Brewer. “We were aggressive, and defensively, we were lights out. We made very few mistakes.”

Hickory head coach Russell Stone said his team did all it could on defense, but the offense played poorly.

“We made too many mistakes. It was the worst offensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Stone said. “... We just blew too many assignments, so we weren’t good mentally or physically. The defense kept us in it in the first half and in the second half they just couldn’t go, but all of this is because the offense would not support them.”

The Titans jumped in front in the first quarter after a big play gave them a short field. Pearson got a hand on a punt out of the Red Tornadoes’ own end zone, and the Titans got the ball on the Hickory 18.

Four plays later, Baird took an inside handoff on jet-sweep action, turned it upfield and darted in from the 7. The first of Baird’s three perfect extra points made it 7-0, and the score stayed that way until after halftime.