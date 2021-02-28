Titans win opener: McDowell scores 21-7 victory over Red Tornadoes to kick off season

Don’t be surprised if you hear the McDowell Titans’ football coaches tossing around the word ‘throwback’ this year in reference to some of the team’s players.
Fittingly, the Titans’ season opener was a throwback of a game.
McDowell (1-0) snapped an eight-game losing streak Saturday and beat the Hickory Red Tornadoes for the first time since 1992 in a bruising, 21-7 slug-fest that hearkened back to the days when the two clubs battled in the old Western and Northwestern 4A Conferences.
It was a hard-hitting affair on both sides, but the Titans looked like the more physical team and imposed their will up front, especially in the second half. McDowell also took advantage of Hickory’s mistakes, scoring two of its three touchdowns off Red Tornadoes turnovers.
The game itself was a long time coming for both teams in this unusual, COVID-shortened season; the contest was originally set for Friday, but was postponed due to inclement weather. For the Titans, it was their first victory over Hickory since joining the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference four years ago. Prior to Saturday, McDowell’s most recent win over the Tornadoes was a 17-10 victory en route to an undefeated conference season and league championship in 1992.
“The boys played their guts out, and I’m proud of them,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “To see their faces leaving there after all the crap they’ve been through was just an unbelievable feeling.
“I’ll take an opening win anytime. To start out by going down there and beating Hickory and going 1-0, that’s big.”
Senior receiver/defensive back Riley Moore made several big plays on both sides of the ball with an interception and three important, drive-sustaining receptions for 105 yards; senior receiver Seth Baird scored a pair of rushing touchdowns; junior running back Helon Alvarado ran for a game-high 50 yards on 17 attempts; junior quarterback Gabe Marsh went 8-of-13 passing for 133 yards; and senior running back Quantavian Moore ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
“Riley was just huge for us on both sides of the football,” said Brewer. “He had a couple of big catches, and one of them helped us get what was almost a back-breaking score, and he was a step away from catching a couple more that would have been huge.”
Meanwhile, the Titans’ defense, spearheaded in part by senior linebacker Jacob Pearson, who had a fumble recovery and a blocked punt, snuffed Hickory drives all night.
McDowell allowed just 192 yards of offense – with only 55 of it coming on the ground and 58 on a single, desperation pass completion during a fruitless final drive – and five first downs. The Tornadoes’ only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter after a long kickoff return and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Titans set Hickory up at McDowell’s 16-yard line. The Titans already owned a 21-0 lead at the time and the outcome was academic.
Other than that lone score, the home team struggled mightily to find any rhythm on offense.
“I thought we played physical and we swarmed to the football,” said Brewer. “We were aggressive, and defensively, we were lights out. We made very few mistakes.”
Hickory head coach Russell Stone said his team did all it could on defense, but the offense played poorly.
“We made too many mistakes. It was the worst offensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Stone said. “... We just blew too many assignments, so we weren’t good mentally or physically. The defense kept us in it in the first half and in the second half they just couldn’t go, but all of this is because the offense would not support them.”
The Titans jumped in front in the first quarter after a big play gave them a short field. Pearson got a hand on a punt out of the Red Tornadoes’ own end zone, and the Titans got the ball on the Hickory 18.
Four plays later, Baird took an inside handoff on jet-sweep action, turned it upfield and darted in from the 7. The first of Baird’s three perfect extra points made it 7-0, and the score stayed that way until after halftime.
On McDowell’s second possession of the second half, the Titans marched 76 yards on 10 plays to stretch the lead. Baird again found pay dirt, this time from the 10-yard line, and McDowell led 14-0 with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Riley Moore picked off Hickory quarterback Nick Everhart and returned the ball near midfield. McDowell then went 55 yards in six plays to essentially put the game on ice. The key play on the drive was a 30-yard completion from Marsh to Riley Moore that set the Titans up first-and-goal at the 10. Quantavian Moore’s 1-yard TD run made it 21-0 with 10:33 to play.
Hickory’s Keagan Covington nearly broke the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but was finally stopped at the Titans’ 33. A 15-yard penalty on the play put the Red Tornadoes on the doorstep. Everhart eventually scored on a 14-yard keeper, avoiding a McDowell blitz off the edge.
The Titans then fumbled on the kickoff, and Hickory seemingly had new life. But McDowell’s defense stiffened and forced a three-and-out.
The Titans then drove from their own 43 to the Hickory 1, but couldn’t punch it in and turned the ball over on downs with 1:46 to play.
McDowell rolled up 252 yards of offense and compiled 14 first downs. The Titans also played relatively cleanly, with four penalties for 45 yards. Hickory drew nine flags for 95 yards, and incurred four personal-foul penalties.
“Offensively, we had a few missed assignments, and there are a few things we need to clean up, but we played pretty well,” said Brewer. “I thought Gabe played well. He’s still very young for a varsity quarterback, but he played well.”
Turbo Richard had 23 yards on five carries to lead Hickory’s ground game. Rico Walker caught three passes for 96 yards for the Red Tornadoes, while Dontae Baker had four receptions for 40 yards.
McDowell hosts St. Stephens next Friday in the home opener.
Note: Hickory Daily Record Sports Editor Josh McKinney contributed to this story.