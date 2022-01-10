Titans win 3 matches at Enka Duals

The McDowell Titans wrestling team competed in the Enka Duals last weekend, posting a 3-1 record in the event.
McDowell (15-3 overall, 2-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) scored lopsided wins over Chase, A.C. Reynolds and Polk, but fell to the host Enka Jets in a match that counted in the conference standings.
The Titans are on the road in a tri-match at Newton-Conover with Bandys tonight, and return to TMC action Friday night at home against Erwin in the home finale.
McDowell 63, Chase 18 – The Titans won the first five bouts and coasted past the Trojans.
McDowell scored pins in each of the first four matches. Rylan Patterson (113 pounds) pinned Austin Mathis; Luke Roberts (120) pinned Julius Mathey; Josh Punch (126) pinned Claire Buff; and Joseph Thomas (132) pinned Preston Seth Greene to make it 24-0. Josh Ellis (138) then claimed a 9-2 decision over Caiden Little to stretch the lead to 27-0.
Chase’s Darin Johnson (145) pinned Logan Laurie to get the Trojans on the board, but the Titans won the next three.
Hunter Kirby (152) and Josh Burnette (160) both accepted forfeits, and Bruin Lytle (170) pinned Daylon Lemmons.
The Titans forfeited at 182, but Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Colin Hanna; and Collin Campbell (220) pinned Jaymz Ingle. Chase’s Robert Ward (285) pinned Hayden Haynes, but Morgan Repasky (106) bounced back with a pin of Devan Ramsey in the finale.
Enka 59, McDowell 15 – The Jets, who typically dominate the conference standings, dropped just three bouts to the Titans.
Lytle (170) claimed a 13-4 major decision over Riley Pugh in the opener. Barrier (195) pinned Elijah Park. Campbell (220) won by forfeit.
Everything else went Enka’s way, with seven of those victories coming by pin. Patterson (113) battled hard before falling 10-9 to Alejandro Herrera in the closest bout of the evening.
McDowell 51, A.C. Reynolds 24 – The Titans dominated the Rockets, although the match did not count as part of the conference standings.
Barrier (195) received a forfeit in the opener, and Campbell (220) followed with a pin of Austin Anderson. Haynes (285) was pinned by Benjamin Rogers. Reynolds forfeited to Repasky (106).
Patterson (113) dropped a 9-5 decision to Justin Prince. Roberts (120) got a forfeit win over Job Brown. Punch (126) followed with a pin of Laine O’Brien. Thomas (132) lost a 9-1 major decision to Lincoln Rogers.
Ellis (138) won via forfeit. Laurie (145) followed by pinning Kolby Duncan. Kirby (152) pinned Canon Keith. Burnette (160) lost a 19-4 technical fall to Elijah Brown.
Lytle (170) shut out Aiden Green 4-0. McDowell forfeited at 182 in the final bout.
McDowell 48, Polk 33 – The Titans won the first six weights and held on against the Wolverines.
Campbell (220) and Haynes (285) each took forfeits to start the match. Repasky (106) pinned Tori Strickland. Patterson (113) pinned Carter Wade. Roberts (120) and Punch (126) both took forfeits and the Titans led 36-0.
Polk got back on track, winning the next four bouts. Shatter Johnson (132) pinned Thomas. Collier Foster (138) pinned Ellis. Deaken Nodine (145) pinned Laurie. Bryson McCraw (152) defeated Kirby 14-7.
Burnette (160) pinned Logan Rhodes, but Jadyn Virgil (170) pinned Lytle. McDowell forfeited at 182, but Barrier (195) closed it out with a win when he pinned Chris Wilmoth.
Robbinsville, who edged Enka 38-37, ended up winning the tournament, with Swain placing second. Enka was third and Erwin fourth.