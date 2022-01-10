Titans win 3 matches at Enka Duals

The McDowell Titans wrestling team competed in the Enka Duals last weekend, posting a 3-1 record in the event.

McDowell (15-3 overall, 2-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) scored lopsided wins over Chase, A.C. Reynolds and Polk, but fell to the host Enka Jets in a match that counted in the conference standings.

The Titans are on the road in a tri-match at Newton-Conover with Bandys tonight, and return to TMC action Friday night at home against Erwin in the home finale.

McDowell 63, Chase 18 – The Titans won the first five bouts and coasted past the Trojans.

McDowell scored pins in each of the first four matches. Rylan Patterson (113 pounds) pinned Austin Mathis; Luke Roberts (120) pinned Julius Mathey; Josh Punch (126) pinned Claire Buff; and Joseph Thomas (132) pinned Preston Seth Greene to make it 24-0. Josh Ellis (138) then claimed a 9-2 decision over Caiden Little to stretch the lead to 27-0.

Chase’s Darin Johnson (145) pinned Logan Laurie to get the Trojans on the board, but the Titans won the next three.

Hunter Kirby (152) and Josh Burnette (160) both accepted forfeits, and Bruin Lytle (170) pinned Daylon Lemmons.