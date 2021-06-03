Titans whip Pats, clinch playoff spot

The McDowell Titans varsity baseball team clinched a berth in the 4A State Playoffs courtesy of a 7-3 win against Freedom on Wednesday night at Titan Field.

Winners of nine straight contests, McDowell claimed the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s lone automatic qualifier on the 4A side of things.

Freedom tried its best to spoil things early on as it took a 2-0 lead over the first two and a half innings of play.

McDowell got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third as Ethan Hensley belted a solo home run to right-center.

The Patriots responded with a single run in the fourth off McDowell starter Dusty Revis to attempt to break any momentum trying to be built.

However, the Titans once again showed the resiliency that has been a trait of this unit all year. They pushed across three in the fourth to take their first lead of the game.

That helped to pick up Revis on the mound. After running into some bad luck early on, the Mars Hill bound senior kicked it up a notch, striking out five of the last 10 batters faced.