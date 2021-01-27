Titans wear down Pioneers

One of the biggest advantages the McDowell Titans have on most opponents this season is their depth.
That depth played a big role Tuesday night as the Titans wore down the Watauga Pioneers down the stretch and pulled away to a 76-47 win at Titan Gymnasium.
McDowell’s ability to play its entire roster and still be able to sustain intensity for 32 minutes is a nice tool for any coach to have at their disposal. Of the 10 players who dressed on Tuesday, nine of them scored.
Four of five starters posted in double figures with two more reserves barely missing the 10-point mark. The lone player who didn’t get in the book against the Pioneers still contributed in an important way by distributing the basketball.
Head coach Brian Franklin said you can’t ask for a much better team effort in one night.
“These kids really did a great job at keeping up the intensity for the entire night,” Franklin said. “I told them to keep pushing the ball and being aggressive on defense, and we would wear Watauga down because we’re playing more kids than they are.”
The Titans’ seniors continue to provide a steady presence on the floor.
Mason McPeters led the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Watauga. He was joined in double figures by Trent Lewis (8 rebounds) with 14 points, Jandon Robbins with 13 points and four steals and Mikey Queen with 11 points and five assists.
“Mason McPeters continues to do what he has been doing for a while,” said Franklin. “He’s non-stop playing all-out. Trent started out slowly in the first quarter but he did what a veteran player would do and kept playing hard. He starting hitting more shots and had a better second half.”
Robbins was a catalyst to the Titans’ offensive surge late in the first half. The junior swished a pair of long 3-pointers early in the second quarter, with the second one tying the game at 13-13 with 5:52 left in the half.
That served as a huge boost as the Titans finished the half with on a 13-7 spurt to give McDowell a 26-20 advantage at the break.
Then in the third quarter the Titan bench really started to influence the game. Franklin subbed in a fresh five at around the 5-minute mark, and it allowed the team to maintain its same intensity.
“We subbed in that second team and they kept the intensity going if not even a bit more,” said Franklin. “We kept going with them and they really gave us an advantage.”
McDowell was able to extend its lead to 10 points after the third quarter, and with a fresh starting five ready for the last stanza, the Titans pulled away, going on a 20-5 run less than four minutes into the fourth to blow the game open.
Mason Lamb and Peyton Rose (8 rebounds) finished with nine points each. Both played big roles in that late third quarter timeframe. Rose had eight of his nine points in the second half.
“Mason Lamb did some great things for us off the bench, cutting to the basket and making some plays,” said Franklin. “And Peyton Rose was another who stood out for us, rebounding the basketball and putting the ball in the hoop. He did some great things for us on the low post.”
Ethan Hensley scored three points off the bench and Riley Moore, along with Josh Smith, scored a point each. The lone player not to score in the contest was Colby Effler, but the senior distributed the ball very well with the second group, finishing with six assists.
Jonah Martin was the lone Pioneer in double figures, scoring 11 points. Watauga, after making eight 3-pointers back on Jan. 13 in the first meeting between the two, made just three long-range shots on Tuesday.
McDowell will be on the road Friday at Hickory (6 p.m. varsity boys start).