Titans wear down Pioneers

“Mason McPeters continues to do what he has been doing for a while,” said Franklin. “He’s non-stop playing all-out. Trent started out slowly in the first quarter but he did what a veteran player would do and kept playing hard. He starting hitting more shots and had a better second half.”

Robbins was a catalyst to the Titans’ offensive surge late in the first half. The junior swished a pair of long 3-pointers early in the second quarter, with the second one tying the game at 13-13 with 5:52 left in the half.

That served as a huge boost as the Titans finished the half with on a 13-7 spurt to give McDowell a 26-20 advantage at the break.

Then in the third quarter the Titan bench really started to influence the game. Franklin subbed in a fresh five at around the 5-minute mark, and it allowed the team to maintain its same intensity.

“We subbed in that second team and they kept the intensity going if not even a bit more,” said Franklin. “We kept going with them and they really gave us an advantage.”

McDowell was able to extend its lead to 10 points after the third quarter, and with a fresh starting five ready for the last stanza, the Titans pulled away, going on a 20-5 run less than four minutes into the fourth to blow the game open.