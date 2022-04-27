Titans troubled by mistakes in loss to first-place Cougars

When the McDowell Titans play sound fundamental baseball, they have been a tough group to beat this season.

But on nights when they don’t perform very well on the diamond, it seems that almost everything goes wrong.

A season-high nine errors along with the inability to produce at the plate plagued McDowell in an 11-0 loss to Asheville on Tuesday night at Titan Field.

With a potential state playoff berth still within reach, the Titans need to finish up strong here in the final two weeks of the season. Tuesday’s blowout didn’t help matters. McDowell (10-8 overall, 4-5 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) remains in third place in the league standings, and while they won’t be able to catch Asheville (18-2, 9-0) for the league’s 4A automatic qualifier, each win down the stretch is important as finishing with an overall record above the .500 mark gives the Titans hope for an at-large berth.

The Cougars came out aggressively, scoring twice in the first off McDowell starter Logan Duncan. Single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings extended the lead to five runs, and then a six-run outburst in the last inning blew the game open.

Duncan tossed three innings, allowing an earned run on three hits and striking out one batter.

In the first, Asheville got things started with a two-out rally. Kyle Moshiee reached on a basehit. Larson Scholtz then tripled to center, scoring Moshiee to put the Cougars in front 1-0. The other run in the frame occurred with runners at the corners and two outs. A throwing error by Titans catcher Cole Weaver allowed Asheville to go up 2-0.

A Khalil Conley two-out single in the fourth extended the lead to 3-0. An Eric Krumpe RBI made it 4-0 in the fifth. And an RBI hit from Amrit Brown in the sixth pushed the Cougars’ lead to 5-0.

While the inability of secure the ball didn’t have a direct impact on runs scored, it did extend some innings and the Cougars took advantage of those extra outs.

As tough as things were defensively, McDowell had its chances at the plate to keep up with Asheville.

The Titans stranded a pair in the first and two more in the third and fifth innings. And then, with the bases loaded in the sixth down by five, three consecutive strikeouts by the bottom half of the order wasted one last opportunity for the Titans.

McDowell had four hits in total. Michael Lewis was 1-for-2 with a walk. Caleb Jimison was 1-for-3. Chase Coley (1-for-3) and Braden Beck (1-for-2) also recorded a hit each.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at Asheville.

Asheville 3, McDowell 0 (JV) — The Titans dropped their second in a row after a 10-game win streak came to an end.

McDowell (11-3 overall, 7-2 TMC) saw the Cougars score all three of their runs in the top of the sixth thanks to two walks, an error, a pair of hits and a wild pitch.

Jacob Davis started and pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out one and walked one. Tryp Young (IP, 0H, 2R, K, 2BB) also pitched and Dawson Ray (IP, 2H, R, 0ER, K) was saddled with the loss.

The Titans had just two hits. Kyson Rinnert went 1-for-2 with a double. Eli Elliott was 1-for-2 with a walk.