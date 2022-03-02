Titans top 4A league foes at Marion Lake Club

The McDowell Titan golf team opened its 2022 campaign on Tuesday afternoon with an encouraging round at Marion Lake Club against the 4A members of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

The league adopted a format using the end-of-season three-round championship to determine its conference medalists and Regional qualifiers, but prior to that, everyone will play in four additional matches.

Tuesday’s bout at Marion Lake Club was the first opportunity for all four of the 4A members in the league to get on the fairways and the Titans posted some of the top scores of the day.

McDowell collected a team score of 178 on Tuesday in a nine-hole round.

Coda Johnson shot a 41 and Colby Davis added a 44 to lead the field of 22 participants. Five of the golfers who were in action in the opener shot within 10 strokes of par.

Taylor Boone (46) and Brady Pyatt (47) compiled the next two best scores for the Titans. Cole Calhoun shot a 48, Clayton Burnett finished with a 49 and Riley Hollifield scored 51.

The Titans held an eight-stroke advantage on T.C. Roberson (185) Tuesday afternoon. A.C. Reynolds finished in third with 201 and Asheville was fourth with a team score of 209.

All seven league members will participate in a match Tuesday, March 8 at Black Mountain (1 p.m. start). The Mountain 3A/4A golf championships will take place on Apr. 5 (Marion Lake Club), Apr. 20 (Maggie Valley) and Apr. 21 (Marion Lake Club).