Titans tenacious in loss to Rockets

The McDowell Titans varsity soccer team concluded its first rotation through Mountain 3A/4A Conference play Monday night on the short end of a 4-0 shutout at A.C. Reynolds.

Monday’s loss extends McDowell’s current losing streak to seven in a row.

However, the final score isn’t completely indicative of how the match was played. The Titans, down three starters on the defensive side of the ball, battled all contest.

Both teams were in a stalemate through the opening 30 minutes of play. A.C. Reynolds chipped across a goal late in the half to go up 1-0. It was in the second half when the Rockets surged across three more goals, creating some separation.

Titan goalkeeper Jair Altamiraro was busy, finishing with 15 saves on the night.

McDowell (2-8-2 overall, 0-6 conf.) was on the road Wednesday at T.C. Roberson. Results were not available at press time.