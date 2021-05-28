Titans take down Erwin

The McDowell Titans and Erwin Warriors will be part of the same conference next season when realignment takes effect. Based on the results of Thursday’s match, the Warriors can’t be too excited about that prospect.

The Titans (11-4 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) lost just two weight classes and thumped Erwin 67-9 on the road. McDowell is on the road at Mountain Heritage for a tri-match with Owen next Tuesday, and then wraps up the regular season Thursday at home against Freedom and A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell recorded five pins and received five forfeits against Erwin.

Morgan Repasky (106 pounds), Marissa Hughes (113) and Luke Roberts (120) all took forfeits as the Titans took an 18-0 lead out of the gate.

Erwin’s Logan Wilson clipped Josh Punch 8-5 at 126, and Victoria Brice won over Preston Dennison at 132 to cut the lead to 18-9. But the Warriors didn’t win another match.

Erwin forfeited to Toby Finn at 138. Cal Stevenson (145) took a 13-2 major decision over Jonathan Jimenez. Josh Burnette (152) pinned Bryson Plemmons.

Hunter Kirby (160) pinned Malachi Lawrence. Preston Dennison (170) beat Zac Allen 10-3.

Bruin Lytle (182) pinned Petre Romero. Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Erick Romero. Collin Campbell (220) won via forfeit. Bryson Stines (285) finished it out with a pin of Denny Rodriguez.