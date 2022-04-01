Titans take down Cougars

The McDowell Titans exacted a measure of revenge against Asheville High, defeating them 6-3 Thursday at home to earn a season split with the Cougars.

McDowell (2-8 overall, 2-7 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) and Asheville (5-6) split the three singles matches, but the Titans claimed victories in two of the three doubles matches.

The Titans lost at the top two singles seeds, both of them close matches. Kaleb Burke fell 6-4, 6-3 to Alex Boniske at No. 1. Sage Deel dropped a heart-breaker to Max Shantz in a tiebreaker 6-6 (7-2), 4-6, 10-8 at the second seed.

Cash Poteat scored a win at the third seed when he defeated Hank Schuelke 6-3, 6-4. At No. 4, Parker Swart beat Asheville’s Liam Demos 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in another close one.

The Titans’ Connor Shook fell to Harry Patton 6-2, 6-3 at the fifth seed. Sixth seed Jose Rico-Martinez evened the score with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mancel Adcock.

In doubles play, Burke and Poteat teamed up to beat Boniske and Schuelke 8-4. Deel and Swart lost 8-0 to Shantz and Demos. Shook and Rico-Martinez teamed up to beat Patton and Brady O’Connell 9-7.

McDowell wraps up the regular season with a three-match week starting Tuesday at home against Erwin. The Titans travel to Enka Wednesday and A.C. Reynolds Thursday.