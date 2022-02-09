Titans take care of business against Warriors

“I thought David and Marshall did a great job of chasing (Wallace) around – two sophomores,” Titans head coach Brian Franklin said. “But it was really all about our seniors tonight, and any time you can have play at home, win the game, and they all get to contribute, that’s ideal. That senior class has been great. To start 1-5 and then win 10 of their last 13, there are a lot of people that would have just packed it up and quit. So I’m extremely proud of all of them.”

Seniors Smith, Robbins, Jeryah Cash (5 points), Ethan Hensley (3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists) and Collin Henson started the game, and all contributed to an early 6-0 lead.

But later in the first period, Wallace went bananas, hitting three triples in a span of just 50 seconds as Erwin surged ahead. Wallace finished the quarter with 12 points, and the game was tied at 17-17.

But Wallace faced the diamond and one the rest of the night, and grew visibly more frustrated as the game wore on. By the time he managed to hit another 3, only 15 seconds remained in the contest and the outcome was long since academic.