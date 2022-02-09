Titans take care of business against Warriors

The McDowell Titans put their hardhats on, rolled up their sleeves and went to work on senior night.
The Titans (11-8 overall, 6-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) turned in a workmanlike performance in dispatching the Erwin Warriors 58-46 Tuesday at Titan Gym.
It was the tenth victory in the last 13 games for the Titans after a 1-5 start. It was also further validation that the team is unquestionably much-improved from the start of the season and playing its best ball at the right time.
Three Titans scored in double figures and two had double-doubles. Those performances helped offset a rare scoreless night from leading scorer Mason Lamb, and an uncharacteristically cold shooting night from Jandon Robbins, the club’s top perimeter threat.
Senior Josh Smith flirted with a triple-double, going for 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Point guard David Olivo added 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, and post Jeremiah Ellis finished with 10 points and 10 boards.
Olivo and Marshall Lamb took turns chasing hot-shooting Erwin freshman Carson Wallace around in a diamond-and-one defense. Wallace hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, but he scored just four more points the rest of the way. The defensive scheme was identical to the one McDowell used Saturday to shut down North Buncombe’s Chad Clark in a 79-72 overtime victory.
“I thought David and Marshall did a great job of chasing (Wallace) around – two sophomores,” Titans head coach Brian Franklin said. “But it was really all about our seniors tonight, and any time you can have play at home, win the game, and they all get to contribute, that’s ideal. That senior class has been great. To start 1-5 and then win 10 of their last 13, there are a lot of people that would have just packed it up and quit. So I’m extremely proud of all of them.”
Seniors Smith, Robbins, Jeryah Cash (5 points), Ethan Hensley (3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists) and Collin Henson started the game, and all contributed to an early 6-0 lead.
But later in the first period, Wallace went bananas, hitting three triples in a span of just 50 seconds as Erwin surged ahead. Wallace finished the quarter with 12 points, and the game was tied at 17-17.
But Wallace faced the diamond and one the rest of the night, and grew visibly more frustrated as the game wore on. By the time he managed to hit another 3, only 15 seconds remained in the contest and the outcome was long since academic.
McDowell led by as many as 12 at 32-20 midway through the second quarter, but Erwin went on a 10-2 run over the remainder of the half to pull within 34-30 at the break.
But the Titans turned on the jets to start the third quarter,and quickly stretched the lead back to 12 at 42-30. McDowell repeatedly got the ball inside to Ellis, who scored six of his 10 in the first 4:05 of the second half.
The Titans led 49-35 after three quarters, holding Erwin to just five points in the period.
“We played really well in the first half, but there was about a three-and-a-half minute stretch that caused us to lose a 12-point lead down to four,” said Franklin. “But our kids came back out refocused at the start of the second half, and did everything we asked of them.”
Jaydon Dawkins led the Warriors with 19 points. He and Wallace were the only Erwin players to score more than four points.
The Titans wrap up the regular season this weekend, visiting league-leading A.C. Reynolds on Friday night and hosting T.C. Roberson Saturday in a game postponed earlier in the season.
Erwin (46) C.J. Morgan 2-14 0-0 4, Carson Wallace 5-12 1-2 16, Brendon Atkins 1-5 1-2 3, Jaydon Dawkins 6-19 4-8 19, Ty Johnson 2-3 0-1 4, Demetrase Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Coda Hutchinson 0-4 0-0 0, Summitt Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-59 6-13 46.
McDowell (58) Jeryah Cash 2-4 0-0 5, Josh Smith 5-13 3-6 14, Jandon Robbins 2-15 2-2 6, Ethan Hensley 1-3 1-2 3, Collin Henson 0-1 0-0 0, David Olivo 4-5 2-2 12, Mason Lamb 0-4 0-0 0, Jeremiah Ellis 5-9 0-1 10, Marshall Lamb 1-2 1-2 4, Kaiden Compton 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Devyn Cash 0-0 0-0 0, Xavier Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Burnette 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Spivey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 21-58 11-17 58.
Erwin 17 13 05 11 – 46
McDowell 17 17 15 09 – 58
Rebounds: EHS (38) MHS (46) Rebound leaders: EHS (Atkins 10) MHS (Smith, Ellis 10) 3-point goals: EHS (8-26) MHS (5-17) EHS (Morgan 0-4, Wallace 5-9, Dawkins 3-10, Hutchinson 0-3) MHS (Olivo 2-3, Robbins 0-7, Mas. Lamb 0-1, Smith 1-3, Mar. Lamb 1-2, Cash 1-1) MHS assist leaders: (Smith 6) MHS steals leaders: (Robbins, Mas. Lamb, Smith 1) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Hensley 1) Turnovers: EHS (9) MHS (11)