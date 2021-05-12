Titans take 2: McDowell tops South Caldwell, Asheville in tri-match

The McDowell Titans wrestling team continued its solid start with a pair of wins at home Tuesday in a tri-match.

McDowell defeated Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival South Caldwell 47-23 in a key match between the league’s only two 4A schools. The Titans also picked up a 58-15 non-conference victory over Asheville.

The Titans improved to 6-2 overall and, more importantly, are now 3-0 in NWC action. McDowell was to have wrestled non-conference opponents Mitchell and Madison at Mitchell Wednesday, but that match has been bumped to tonight (Thursday) at 5:30.

McDowell 47, South Caldwell 23: The Titans got four pins among their seven on-mat wins, and used a little help from a pair of forfeits to build an insurmountable 47-9 lead against the Spartans.

McDowell won four of the first five weight classes to take the lead.

Josh Punch (126 pounds) pinned Payton Church to start the match. Toby Finn (132) got a tough fight from veteran Jade Hutto before pinning her to make it 12-0.