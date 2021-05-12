Titans take 2: McDowell tops South Caldwell, Asheville in tri-match

The McDowell Titans wrestling team continued its solid start with a pair of wins at home Tuesday in a tri-match.
McDowell defeated Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival South Caldwell 47-23 in a key match between the league’s only two 4A schools. The Titans also picked up a 58-15 non-conference victory over Asheville.
The Titans improved to 6-2 overall and, more importantly, are now 3-0 in NWC action. McDowell was to have wrestled non-conference opponents Mitchell and Madison at Mitchell Wednesday, but that match has been bumped to tonight (Thursday) at 5:30.
McDowell 47, South Caldwell 23: The Titans got four pins among their seven on-mat wins, and used a little help from a pair of forfeits to build an insurmountable 47-9 lead against the Spartans.
McDowell won four of the first five weight classes to take the lead.
Josh Punch (126 pounds) pinned Payton Church to start the match. Toby Finn (132) got a tough fight from veteran Jade Hutto before pinning her to make it 12-0.
Silas Scruggs (138) broke the win streak with a pin of Baylor Dennison at 138. But Cal Stevenson (145) got the points right back when he pinned Ryan Seagrott. Josh Burnette (152) followed with a 9-2 victory over Andrew Clark, and the Titans led 21-6.
South’s Ben Shore defeated Hunter Kirby 10-4 at 160 pounds. But Preston Dennison (170) scored an 18-1 technical fall over Nolan Litton. Bruin Lytle (182) captured a 9-3 win over Damian Harkey.
South Caldwell then forfeited to Jesse Barrier at 195 and Bryson Stines at 220, and McDowell led 41-9. Collin Campbell pinned Kevin Pereira at 285 for the Titans’ last win of the night.
The Spartans won the final three bouts. Brighton Deal (106) scored a 15-4 major decision over Morgan Repasky; Haley McCall (113) pinned Marissa Hughes; and Jonah McBurney (120) won an 8-0 major over Luke Roberts.
McDowell 58, Asheville 15: The Titans dominated the Cougars in a battle between two clubs who will be in the same conference next season when realignment takes effect.
In the opener, Finn faced a stiff challenge from Harrison Cash before pulling out a 9-7 victory at 138 pounds. Stevenson (145) pinned Elijah O’Connell and Burnette (152) picked up a forfeit.
Asheville’s Jayden Berry scored a 10-3 decision over Kirby at 160, but the Titans reeled off six straight wins to seize control.
Preston Dennison (170) defeated Adlai Kohn 10-4. Lytle (182) pinned Ameer Splawn. Barrier (195) pinned Da’Quan Pretrick. Campbell (220) pinned Djibril Gaye. The Cougars forfeited to Stines at 285 and Repasky at 106.