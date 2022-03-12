Titans suffer first setback of season

Losses have been rare for the McDowell Titans over the last couple of seasons, but the Titans dropped a 5-3 nonconference decision to the R-S Central Hilltoppers on the road Friday night.
McDowell (3-1) came into the contest having won 17 of its last 19, but things went sour in a three-run fifth inning that allowed the Hilltoppers (4-0) to take the lead for good.
Hunter Byerly (1-1) took the loss, working five innings and fiving up four runs, three of them earned, on five hits. He struck out two and walked three. Caleb Jimison (2H, ER, K) pitched the sixth for the Titans.
McDowell collected seven hits. Ethan Hensley went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk.
Braden Beck (1-for-4, RBI), Michael Lewis (1-for-3), Ty Smith (1-for-3), Cole Weaver (1-for-3) and Chase Coley (1-for-2, SB) had one hit apiece.
The Titans scored single runs in each of the first two innings to take a 2-1 lead.
Hensley drew a two-out walk in the first, went to third on a basehit to right by Lewis and scored from third on a passed ball.
Central tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first.
Smith led off the second with a single to left and eventually advanced to second base on a ground-out by Weaver. Coley’s two-out hit moved Smith to third, and he scored on Beck’s RBI single to left.
The score stayed 2-1 until the fifth, when three R-S Central hits and an error by the Titans combined to put the Hilltoppers ahead 4-2. Central added an insurance run in the sixth.
McDowell tried to rally in the top of the seventh, but fell short. Coley led off with a walk and eventually scored on Hensley’s RBI single to left with two gone, but that was it.
The Titans begin The Mountain 3A/4A Conference season this week with a home-and-away against Erwin. McDowell is at Erwin Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) and hosts the Warriors Friday (6:30 p.m.).
R-S Central 4, McDowell 2 (JV): The Titans (1-1) fell to the Hilltoppers in junior varsity action.
Eli Elliott (1-for-3, double), Alex Barnes (1-for-3, RBI) and Griffin Young (1-for-2) hit safely for the Titans.
Jacob Davis (3 2/3IP, 3R, 7H, 5K, 2BB, HBP) took the loss on the mound. Dawson Ray and Kyson Rinnert also pitched for the Titans.