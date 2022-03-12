Titans suffer first setback of season

Losses have been rare for the McDowell Titans over the last couple of seasons, but the Titans dropped a 5-3 nonconference decision to the R-S Central Hilltoppers on the road Friday night.

McDowell (3-1) came into the contest having won 17 of its last 19, but things went sour in a three-run fifth inning that allowed the Hilltoppers (4-0) to take the lead for good.

Hunter Byerly (1-1) took the loss, working five innings and fiving up four runs, three of them earned, on five hits. He struck out two and walked three. Caleb Jimison (2H, ER, K) pitched the sixth for the Titans.

McDowell collected seven hits. Ethan Hensley went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk.

Braden Beck (1-for-4, RBI), Michael Lewis (1-for-3), Ty Smith (1-for-3), Cole Weaver (1-for-3) and Chase Coley (1-for-2, SB) had one hit apiece.

The Titans scored single runs in each of the first two innings to take a 2-1 lead.

Hensley drew a two-out walk in the first, went to third on a basehit to right by Lewis and scored from third on a passed ball.

Central tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first.