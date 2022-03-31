 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titans struggle at Maggie Valley

  • Updated
Titans struggle at Maggie Valley

McDowell's Coda Johnson follows through on his swing during a recent match.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans golf team continues to fine-tune its stroke as The Mountain 3A/4A golf championship is just a few weeks away.

Tuesday, four McDowell golfers participated in a round on the links at Maggie Valley Golf and Country Club. Full team results from across the conference were not available at press time.

After coming through with a couple strong outings to begin the season, the Titans have struggled some down the stretch. Colby Davis posted a team-best 13-over par 85 on Tuesday. Riley Hollifield and Coda Johnson both shot 89. Clayton Burnette shot a 93 and Cole Calhoun finished up with an 89.

McDowell will have one more practice round next week at Marion Lake Club. The end-of-season championship will be a two-round event starting on Apr. 20 back at Maggie Valley and the next day at Marion Lake Club.

