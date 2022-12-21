Titans struggle at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple

The McDowell Titans placed 22nd in a 34-team field at the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple in Ashville last weekend.

The Titans had only one placer in the varsity tournament. Heavyweight Jonathan Hall finished fourth. Morgan Repasky placed second at 107 pounds in the girls’ tournament.

Uwharrie Charter Academy won with 189 points to edge Newton-Conover (186). Dorman (SC) placed third with 145 points.

Hall had a first-round bye and then pinned Enahjay Fowler of Dorman in the second round. Hall was pinned by Keimel Redford of Science Hill (TN) in the next round.

In the consolation bracket, Hall pinned Will Agudelo of Johnson County (TN), and then pinned Mykie Xiong of Newton-Conover to advance to the consolation finals. There, Hall again fell to Redford via pinfall for third place.

Repasky opened with a pin of Serenity Curtis of Maryville (TN). Repasky then pinned Diana Sanchez-Lopez of Hoke County in the semifinals. In the championship bout, Repasky was pinned by Liliana Zapote of North Henderson, whom Repasky had defeated in the finals of the Falcon Frenzy the previous week.

McDowell’s Rylan Patterson (126 pounds) won three matches but didn’t place. Hunter Kirby (160) won a pair of bouts. Josh Ellis (152), Bryson Stines (195) and Hayden Haynes (220) each collected one victory.

The Titans had some success in the junior varsity tournament, placing fourth behind Dorman, Maryville and Hoke County.

Tony Austin (113) placed third, Orrin Queen was second in the 132-b group, Tyler Smith was fourth at 138-c, Rhyne Nichols was second at 152-b, Kacen Beers was second at 152-c, Kane Thomas placed third at 182, Cole Barrier won the championship at 220-b and Brennen Thomas took second at 285-c.

McDowell will compete in the Carolina Clash jayvee tournament on Dec. 30. The Titans return to dual action Jan. 3 with a home quad against Burns and Mountain 3A/4A Conference foes Enka and T.C. Roberson.