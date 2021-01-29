Titans snap losing skid with win over St. Stephens

The McDowell Titans, with a resilient effort on the field Wednesday night, earned their first win of the season and snapped a long, multi-year conference losing streak in a 7-6 overtime thriller against St. Stephens.

The victory snaps an extensive 35-match losing streak for McDowell inside of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, a streak that stretched back to October of 2017. It also gives the program its first win since beating Avery County 4-1 back on Sept. 5, 2018, which was an overall steak of 34 matches.

Both squads mustered a score each during the 80 minutes of regulation. McDowell’s goal came by Noe Olloqui off a free kick late in the first half.

In the overtime frame, Olloqui made good use of another free kick, scoring for a second time. However St. Stephens countered just prior to the end of the overtime to force the game into penalty kicks.

During the penalty kick session, Titan goalkeeper Jair Altamarino saved two of five shot attempts, giving McDowell an opportunity.

Olloqui replied with his third score of the match, and he and fellow senior Jesse Campos scored to force sudden death.