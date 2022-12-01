Titans snag three mat wins at Statesville quad

The McDowell Titans picked up a trio of solid wins on the mat at Statesville Tuesday night, defeating the host team and North Davidson and shutting out Parkland to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Titans will see some more team competition tonight (Friday) at the Alexander Central Dual Team Tournament.

McDowell 48, North Davidson 26 — The Titans won the final three bouts to pull away from the Black Knights, who got as close as 30-26 at one point.

Hunter Kirby’s pin of Devon Bronson at 160 stretched the Titans’ lead to 36-26. Hunter Pittman (170) followed with a pin of Jonathon Barker. Kane Thomas (182) pinned Wesley Miller in the finale.

The match started at 195 where North Davidson’s Harris Sullivan won when Bryson Stines was injured and had to default. Cole Barrier (220) pinned the Knights’ Jared Barker. The Titans’ Jonathan Hall (285) pinned Tevin Gray before both teams forfeited at 106.

McDowell also forfeited at 113. The Titans’ Tony Austin dropped a 15-7 major decision to Landis Brown at 120. McDowell’s Rylan Patterson (126) pinned Gabriel Thanos. Christian White took a 15-3 major decision over the Titans’ Gonzalo Castillo at 132.

McDowell’s Logan Laurie (138) pinned Adam Bernal. Nicholas Brown (145) pinned North Davidson’s Aaron Reyes. North’s Jake Winyard (152) pinned Rhyne Nichols for the Knights’ final win.

McDowell 45, Statesville 27 — The Titans again won some clutch matches down the stretch to overcome a 27-21 deficit.

Kirby (160) started off the rally again, pinning Jaylin Gentry. Pittman (170) pinned Wynston Davidson. Thomas (182) pinned Tyreek Carter. Stines (195) pinned Derek Lopez in the final bout.

The match began at 220 where the Titans’ Cole Barrier took a forfeit. Hall (285) was pinned by Steven Hamby. Neither team had a 106-pounder. Austin (113) was pinned by Jackson Snyder, and the Titans forfeited to Kloie Adams at 120.

Patterson (126) took a forfeit win. Castillo (132) was pinned by Laurentino Reyes. Laurie (138) pinned Alexis Carranza. Brown (145) took a 7-0 decision over Rylan Barker. Nichols (152) dropped a 14-11 loss to Antonio Taylor, giving Statesville a 27-21 lead and setting the stage for McDowell’s comeback.

McDowell 72, Parkland 0 — McDowell got either a pin or a forfeit at every weight except 106 and 120, where both teams forfeited.

Stines (195) pinned Jeremiah Reird; Hall (285) pinned Elian Vasquez-Avila; Patterson (126) pinned Demari Tucker; Laurie (138) pinned Jedidiah Tabor; Brown (145) pinned Diego Rivadenyra; Nichols (152) pinned Tyese Acker; Kirby (160) pinned Justin Nguyen; and Pittman (170) pinned Misael Rivera.

Thomas, Barrier and Austin took forfeits.

The Titans suffered their first two setbacks of the season in a tri-match at Avery last week, falling to West Wilkes on a tiebreaker and losing to the host team.

West Wilkes 37, McDowell 36 — The two teams tied at 36-all, but West Wilkes won one more bout than the Titans, giving them the victory via tiebreaker criterion.

Hayden Haynes (220) accepted a forfeit. Hall (285) pinned Bryson Vickers. Morgan Repasky (106) pinned Isaiah Huffman. Harper Thompson (113) pinned Joshua Orellano. Austin (120) pinned Nathan Shoemaker, and the Titans led 30-21. But McDowell only won one more bout, Logan Laurie’s pin of Mason Overton at 138.

Avery 51, McDowell 30 — The Titans couldn’t keep pace with the 1A powerhouse Vikings.

McDowell won five bouts, faring well through the heavier weights. Thomas (195) pinned Brandon Cabrera. Haynes (220) pinned Connor Brewer. Hall (285) pinned Sky Ramsey. Repasky (113) pinned Korie Clark. Brown (145) took a forfeit.

Avery claimed all the other matches.