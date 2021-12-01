Titans show improvement in loss to Hilltoppers

The McDowell Titans didn’t beat the R-S Central Hilltoppers in a rematch of last week’s season opener, but head coach Brian Franklin said he definitely saw improvement.
Right now, that goes a long way.
McDowell (0-2), who lost by 20 to Central on its home floor seven days ago, was much more competitive in a 60-51 defeat at Titan Gym Tuesday.
The Titans trailed by 17 at the half in the previous meeting and fell behind by as many as 29 points. But Tuesday’s game stood in stark contrast; the Titans battled back from an 11-1 deficit to start the game, trailed by just one at halftime, and forged ahead early in the third before the Hilltoppers’ size and athleticism took over.
“I thought our effort was really good the whole night, and our kids played hard,” said Franklin. “That’s the biggest take-away from tonight, along with the fact that in a week, we’ve gotten better. We’ve still got a long way to go and there are a lot of things we can do, but we did some things tonight we didn’t do a week ago, and I’m proud of our kids for that.”
R-S Central (3-0), with one of its most solid and well-rounded teams in recent memory, got a huge game from a huge freshman. Zymicah Wilkins, far and away the biggest player on the floor, scored 18 of his game-high 20 points and pulled eight of his game-high 13 boards in the decisive third quarter. Eight of Wilkins’ rebounds came on the offensive end and most led to easy put-backs.
Tyrese Miller added 15 and Braxton Crocker 10 for the Hilltoppers, who were accompanied by a small but unusually contentious and vocal crowd.
Wing Mason Lamb was the only McDowell player in double figures with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Jandon Robbins added nine points and Josh Smith (9 rebounds) eight.
Lamb’s 3-pointer off a Smith assist to open the second half pushed the Titans in front 27-25.
The Titans tied the game for the last time at 29-29 on Lamb’s lay-in off a nice assist from Jeremiah Ellis with 6:25 left in the quarter.
But Junior Montgomery scored in the paint and Wilkins dropped in two straight buckets off offensive rebounds, and Central led 35-29. The Hilltoppers never trailed again.
The Titans got as close as 37-35 on Smith’s put-back with 2 minutes to go, but two more easy ones from Wilkins and a hoop from Crocker, and Central owned a 43-35 lead after three. Wilkins opened the fourth period with yet another follow shot, and the Titans never got back within single digits until the final minute of play.
“I thought there were a couple of things that were huge for us,” said Franklin. “One, the first four or five minutes of the game, not being able to put the ball in the hole. If we just score a few baskets there and then make that run in the second quarter, and we maybe take a six- or eight-point lead and it changes the way the game is played. And then, we didn’t have an answer for the big kid, especially in the third quarter.