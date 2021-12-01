Titans show improvement in loss to Hilltoppers

Tyrese Miller added 15 and Braxton Crocker 10 for the Hilltoppers, who were accompanied by a small but unusually contentious and vocal crowd.

Wing Mason Lamb was the only McDowell player in double figures with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Jandon Robbins added nine points and Josh Smith (9 rebounds) eight.

Lamb’s 3-pointer off a Smith assist to open the second half pushed the Titans in front 27-25.

The Titans tied the game for the last time at 29-29 on Lamb’s lay-in off a nice assist from Jeremiah Ellis with 6:25 left in the quarter.

But Junior Montgomery scored in the paint and Wilkins dropped in two straight buckets off offensive rebounds, and Central led 35-29. The Hilltoppers never trailed again.

The Titans got as close as 37-35 on Smith’s put-back with 2 minutes to go, but two more easy ones from Wilkins and a hoop from Crocker, and Central owned a 43-35 lead after three. Wilkins opened the fourth period with yet another follow shot, and the Titans never got back within single digits until the final minute of play.