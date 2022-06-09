Titans' Roberts to wrestle at Bluefield

McDowell High wrestler Luke Roberts is going to continue his athletic career by attending Division II Bluefield State College in West Virginia.

The opportunity for Roberts comes on the end of a solid, three-year tenure as a McDowell Titan grappler, and with continued work this spring, the senior has become a late bloomer on the recruiting scene.

Additional programs such as Division II Lincoln Memorial along with Montreat entered into the fray here late, but a recent trip to Bluefield State helped finalize his decision for the recent McDowell High graduate.

The journey hasn’t been easy for the 126-pounder. As a sophomore, Roberts had a limited amount of matches due to depth at the lower weights. Then, as a junior, Roberts went 18-6 in the COVID-shortened spring, qualifying for the Regionals.

And this past season, Roberts was a true team leader, as he went 29-11, finishing with over 70 careers wins, and coming up just one match short of qualifying for State Championships this past winter.

Most high school athletes would have settled for that kind of success, but for Roberts, it was a motivator for what was yet to come.

“One thing I’ve learned in high school is that you are going to fail at some things, but you can’t let that define who you are,” said Roberts. “I was fortunate to be a part of a good program three years, and in my last match I came real close to making states. Even though I lost, I didn’t want to it to be the last thing I would remember as a high school wrestler.”

Since the traditional high school wrestling season has ended, Roberts has participated in several off-season circuits and at the recent North Carolina AAU State Championships, Roberts made a run, finishing as state runner-up.

Roberts will now enter the Bluefield State program that has become a strong program nationally at the Division II level, and he will slide into a roster that had some openings come up during the late signing period.

“I’m really anticipating being a part of a growing program at Bluefield and hopefully, over time, I can help keep the momentum going up there,” Roberts said.

Roberts was very complimentary of head coach Blaze Shade and to how he has built the program and the relationship he has with athletes.

“One of the first things Coach told me was that academics is always first,” Roberts said. “As good as it is to be an athlete, I’ve got to prepare you for life after wrestling.”

Roberts carried a 3.7 GPA at McDowell High and aspires to receive a double major in Criminal Justice along with Earth and Environmental Sciences.