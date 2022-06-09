 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Titans' Roberts to wrestle at Bluefield

  • Updated
  • 0
Titans' Roberts to wrestle at Bluefield

McDowell Titans wrestler Luke Roberts, seated, second from right, signed to wrestle at Bluefield State College. Seated with Roberts are, from left, Titans head coach Chad Davis and Luke's parents, Tim and Amanda Roberts. In back are Titans Athletics Director Joe Cash and Principal Melora Bennett.

 Submitted Photo

McDowell High wrestler Luke Roberts is going to continue his athletic career by attending Division II Bluefield State College in West Virginia.

The opportunity for Roberts comes on the end of a solid, three-year tenure as a McDowell Titan grappler, and with continued work this spring, the senior has become a late bloomer on the recruiting scene.

Additional programs such as Division II Lincoln Memorial along with Montreat entered into the fray here late, but a recent trip to Bluefield State helped finalize his decision for the recent McDowell High graduate.

The journey hasn’t been easy for the 126-pounder. As a sophomore, Roberts had a limited amount of matches due to depth at the lower weights. Then, as a junior, Roberts went 18-6 in the COVID-shortened spring, qualifying for the Regionals.

And this past season, Roberts was a true team leader, as he went 29-11, finishing with over 70 careers wins, and coming up just one match short of qualifying for State Championships this past winter.

People are also reading…

Most high school athletes would have settled for that kind of success, but for Roberts, it was a motivator for what was yet to come.

“One thing I’ve learned in high school is that you are going to fail at some things, but you can’t let that define who you are,” said Roberts. “I was fortunate to be a part of a good program three years, and in my last match I came real close to making states. Even though I lost, I didn’t want to it to be the last thing I would remember as a high school wrestler.”

Since the traditional high school wrestling season has ended, Roberts has participated in several off-season circuits and at the recent North Carolina AAU State Championships, Roberts made a run, finishing as state runner-up.

Roberts will now enter the Bluefield State program that has become a strong program nationally at the Division II level, and he will slide into a roster that had some openings come up during the late signing period.

“I’m really anticipating being a part of a growing program at Bluefield and hopefully, over time, I can help keep the momentum going up there,” Roberts said.

Roberts was very complimentary of head coach Blaze Shade and to how he has built the program and the relationship he has with athletes.

“One of the first things Coach told me was that academics is always first,” Roberts said. “As good as it is to be an athlete, I’ve got to prepare you for life after wrestling.”

Roberts carried a 3.7 GPA at McDowell High and aspires to receive a double major in Criminal Justice along with Earth and Environmental Sciences.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP source: Browns Watson to meet with NFL officials in Texas

AP source: Browns Watson to meet with NFL officials in Texas

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas. Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, plans to meet with the league representatives this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. NFL reporter Josina Anderson was first to report the meeting on Twitter. A league spokesman declined to comment on the tweet and said "there’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing.” Watson faces discipline from the league, which is independently investigating whether he violated the personal-conduct policy. 

Titans sign veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George. The Titans also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve Monday. Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. He has 12 1/2 sacks after being a second-round pick at No. 51 overall out of Florida State by Denver in 2017. Walker spent last season with Houston. George went undrafted after playing 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee. 

Vikings get big pass-rush boost with Hunter's healthy return

Vikings get big pass-rush boost with Hunter's healthy return

Danielle Hunter is in reinvention mode this year with the Minnesota Vikings. He became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks about 2 1/2 years ago. Since then he has had consecutive seasons wrecked by injury. The size of Hunter's contract created a question about whether he'd return to the Vikings this year. They found a way to bring him back and sign Za'Darius Smith to form a potent pass-rushing duo in their new 3-4 defense.

Olave eager to team with Thomas in Saints' rebuilt pass game

Olave eager to team with Thomas in Saints' rebuilt pass game

Chris Olave just arrived in New Orleans. Michael Thomas will be returning soon. The two former Ohio State stars are central figures in a rebuilt Saints receiving corps designed to improve the NFL’s least productive passing game in 2021 with 187.4 yards per game. Olave was the Saints’ top draft choice last month and No. 11 overall. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season. He’s getting his first taste of the NFL as he participates in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Olave also spent a week and a half in Los Angeles working with Thomas.  

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban