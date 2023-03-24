It was a productive week for the McDowell Titans as they finished off a run of non-conference games beating Mitchell 10-0 in six innings on Thursday night.

Even with an easy 12-4 win against Patton on Monday, McDowell head coach Alex Smith felt like the lack of smoothness from his pitching staff left something to be desired. On Thursday the staff more than made up for that, tossing a combined one hitter against the Mountaineers. More importantly, the duo of starter Tryp Young and reliever Braden Gardin did a great job of pounding the zone.

“We always say that walks will lose games for you and that throwing strikes are important and I think our two guys went out there and did exactly what we wanted,” said Coach Smith, “I was very pleased from that aspect of things.”

Young, who has been used so far this season as a reliever, made his first career varsity start. He was efficient, tossing four innings of one-hit ball and striking out six batters. Young’s efficiency on the bump was impressive as he tossed just 44 pitches, 30 of them for strikes and facing the minimum. Braden Gardin then came in and tossed two hitless frames, recording five strikeouts and walking a pair.

At the plate, the Titans scattered its offense throughout the game, going up 2-0 after the first, adding four more in the second, three in the fourth and then a single run in the sixth to force the 10-run rule.

Matthew Spivey walked to begin the McDowell first. He stole second and scored on an RBI hit from Jacob Davis. Zack Whitson then ripped an RBI double to right center scoring Davis. Whitson was thrown out trying to extend the play into a triple, but the Titans still enjoyed a two-run advantage.

In the second, Noah Higgins laced a double to right to get the action started. After a fly out by Braden Beck, Evan Kelley was hit by a pitch and Spivey walked for the second time in as many plate appearances.

Davis then made it 3-0 on an RBI walk, Whitson produced a sacrifice fly to right scoring Kelley to make it 4-0. With two outs, Eli Elliott ripped a two-run double to left making it 6-0.

In the sixth, nine Titan players came to the plate to deliver three more runs. Davis was hit by a pitch and Whitson walked. Davis scored to pad the lead to 7-0 when Elliott reached on a throwing error by Mitchell shortstop Alex Street over the head of first basemen Luke Barnes. The inning continued with another error by Street on a ground ball by Hunter Byerly allowing the eighth run of the game to score and then an infield hit from Beck pushed the score to 9-0.

McDowell was finally able to kick in the mercy rule while at the plate in the sixth. Higgins reached on a one-out double to right. He advanced on a wild pitch. Then after a walk to Beck, pinch hitter Brasen Widener reached on an infield hit down between the pitchers mound and third, allowing Higgins to score and ending the game.

“I was really proud of our approach at the plate and staying on the ball and going the other way. We put some really good at bats together," added Smith.

McDowell will have a non-conference game Monday at Patton (6:30 p.m.) and it will be followed by a conference game Tuesday at home against North Buncombe (6:30 p.m. start)