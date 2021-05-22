Titans pound Pioneers, stay tied atop NWC standings

McDowell jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two and a half innings.

Revis led off the game with a solo home run to center, the first dinger for the Titans this season.

The Pioneers(5-3, 4-3) then answered with two runs off Revis (4 1/3 IP, 5R, 3H, 8K, 2BB) in the bottom of the third to get back within a run at 3-2.

However the Titans responded with eight combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings that helped gain enough separation from the Pioneers.

All six of the runs scored in the fourth came with two outs.

Three Young earned a two-out, bases-loaded walk off Thomas Clements, scoring Ethan Hensley (SB) to give McDowell a 4-2 advantage. Hamm was then hit by a pitch from Clements on a 1-0 count, padding the lead to 5-2. Watauga pitching allowed another hit by pitch and a walk in the frame, and then Black’s single to left scored Hamm, making it 8-2.

In the fifth Duncan walked to lead off the frame. Revis then tripled to right and Matson followed with a basehit that made it 11-2.

Watauga did score four times in the bottom of the fifth to try to get back in the game late, getting within an 11-6 deficit. However, it wasn’t enough.