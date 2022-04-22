Titans place third in TMC golf championships

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference finished up the boys golf season this week with a two-round conference championship match at Maggie Valley and Marion Lake Club.
McDowell High finished with a solid, third-place showing as a team and, and earned a bid to the 4A West Regionals, which will take place in early May.
The Titans trailed Enka and T.C. Roberson in the team standings, with A.C. Reynolds, Erwin, North Buncombe and Asheville rounding out the field.
Individually, two McDowell golfers finished in the top 10. Colby Davis was third overall with a combined score of 159.
Clayton Burnette (184) placed ninth.
Other local scores from the two day event included a 189 from Riley Hollifield and a 190 from Cole Calhoun.
Brady Pyatt and Coda Johnson both performed in one round each before disqualification.
North Buncombe’s Isaac Einsmann had a terrific score of 147 this week, leading the field. Einsmann capped off the championship with a 2-over-par 72 Thursday at Marion Lake Club.
The 4A West Regional will take place at Brushy Mountain Golf Course in Taylorsville on Tuesday May 3.