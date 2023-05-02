The Mountain Athletic Conference golf season came to an end on Monday at beautiful Marion Lake Club with host McDowell producing a fourth-place finish and two qualifiers for next week’s 4A West Regional Golf Tournament.

T.C. Roberson officially capped off a spectacular season as a team shooting an overall score of 313 Monday to earn an automatic bid at the regionals that will be played at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. Rams golfer Sam Singleton shot an even par 72 to capture the individual championship for the season. Teammates Henry Wilder shot a 78 and Zach Hall finished with a 79.

Enka with 79s from Jacob Adair and Coleman Frady took second place on the day with a team score of 327 and A.C. Reynolds shot 352 to take third place. McDowell, a group that has been consistent all year, jumped up its game at home Monday taking fourth place with a score of 358.

Titan senior Clayton Burnette finished with an 83 and Nate Finley’s 88 led the way. Carter Freeman scored a 93. Taylor Boone had a 94, and Ricky Carr finished up with a 102. The efforts of Burnette and Boone were good enough to earn both a qualifier into the regionals. For Burnette, it will be his second regional appearance while Boone, a junior, will be making his first regional appearance.

“I’m really proud of both Clayton and Taylor for making the regional field,” said McDowell golf coach Tony Davis. “Both of these kids will enjoy the experience of playing at a regional event and for Taylor especially as this will be his first time playing at that level.”

Asheville High School and Erwin both shot a 380 to tie for fifth place on Monday and North Buncombe took seventh with a score of 391.

In the 4A classification, both Roberson and Reynolds teams will participate at the Regionals along with Asheville golfers Hunter Isreal and Bridges Pritchard who join Burnette and Boone as individual qualifiers. In the 3A classification, Enka will represent the conference as the team qualifier for finishing in second for the season. Erwin golfers Will Creasman, Allen Pfeiffer, Orren Robinson and North Buncombe’s Matthew Ledford all qualify as individuals. The 3A West Regional will be played at Mimosa Hills Country Club in Morganton.

While the Titans finished in fifth place as a team, it was not because of a lack of effort by this year’s group.

“These kids have come in and worked hard this season,” added Davis. “I think one area where we all got better was in the short game and it allowed our guys to succeed as we went along. I’m going to miss both Clayton and Ricky (Carr) for their leadership. They both were very dependable and I think that rubbed off to our younger kids.”

Coach Davis also shared his gratitude with Marion Lake Club for their continued support of the golf program.

“Greg Parker and the folks down here are such a big part of what we can do as a team and really for the conference as a whole. They’re very generous when it comes to our home matches, making everything accessible not only to the participants but to spectators as well. They do it here, everyone loves the experience here and it’s good exposure of the game for these young kids.”