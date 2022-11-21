Titans place fifth at South Caldwell tournament

The McDowell Titan wrestling team placed fifth in a nine-team field at the Dekota Smith Invitational Saturday at South Caldwell.

McDowell scored 96 points in its first individual tourney of the season to finish behind Pisgah (184), Mooresville (161.5), Robbinsville (148) and Hibriten (117). South Caldwell (81), West Caldwell (68.5), West Iredell (57) and Draughn (0) rounded out the scoring.

The Titans didn’t put a wrestler in the finals, but five Titans won their consolation finals matches to place third. Two more McDowell grapplers placed fourth. The Titans had individual placers in the six highest weight classes.

Rylan Patterson (126), Hunter Kirby (160), Hunter Pittman (170), Josh Burnette (182) and Hayden Haynes (220) all placed third in their respective weight classes. Bryson Stines (195) and Colby Carr (285) both placed fourth.

Patterson went 3-1 in the tournament and scored a 3-0 decision over Pisgah’s Grayson Reece in the consolation finals to take third.

Kirby was also 3-1, and pinned West Caldwell’s Zakary Bloom in the third-place bout.

Pittman went 3-1 on the day and pinned Pisgah’s Jaxon Bautista in the consolation finals.

Burnette went 2-1 and defeated Pisgah’s Landon Pope 5-4 for third place.

Haynes was also 2-1 and pinned West Iredell’s Yahir Cruz-Villareal in the consolation finals.

Stines finished 2-2, falling to Pisgah’s Tytus Bridges 7-0 for third place. Carr was 2-2, dropping a hard-fought 2-0 decision to Mooresville’s Zander Davis in the consolation finals.

Morgan Repasky (106) and Haze Helms (152) won a match apiece for the Titans.

McDowell is on the road at Avery tonight (Tuesday) for a quad with the host team, West Wilkes and South Caldwell.