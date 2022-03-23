Titans place 3rd among league 4A teams at Asheville Muni

The McDowell Titans golf team made a road trip to Asheville Municipal Golf Course Tuesday afternoon and placed third in a match of Mountain Conference 4A competitors.

T.C. Roberson, with a team score of 346, won the match by 13 strokes over A.C. Reynolds. The Titans were a distant third with a score of 386 and Asheville High School rounded out the field at 403.

Colby Davis posted a 90 to lead McDowell on Tuesday. Clayton Burnette was one shot behind Davis and Cole Calhoun scored 99. Riley Hollifield finished at 106 and Brady Pyatt scored 112.

Roberson had a trifecta of golfers leading the field, starting with Henry Wilder (82) at 10-over par. Sam Singleton shot an 83 and Cameran Johnson (84) was a stroke back from Singleton.

McDowell and all the other Mountain 3A/4A Conference teams play at Maggie Valley next Tuesday (1 p.m.).