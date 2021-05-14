 Skip to main content
Titans pin two mountain foes
The McDowell Titans picked up a pair of lopsided non-conference victories at Mitchell on Thursday, taking down the host team and Madison in a tri-match.

The Titans improved to 8-2 overall and are 3-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action. McDowell travels to Statesville next Tuesday for a tri-match with North Iredell.

McDowell 72, Mitchell 6 – The Mountaineers only won one match as the Titans thoroughly dominated.

Seven Titans recorded wins via pin, including Hunter Kirby (160 pounds), Bruin Lytle (195), Bryson Stines (285), Luke Roberts (120), Josh Punch (126), Toby Finn (132) and Baylor Dennison (138).

Preston Dennison (170), Collin Campbell (220), Morgan Repasky (106), Cal Stevenson (145) and Josh Burnette (152) all received forfeits. There was a double forfeit at 182. Marissa Hughes (113) fell to Mitchell’s Halley Wheeler.

McDowell 66, Madison 9 – The Titans found similar success against Madison, losing only two bouts.

The Titans got pin victories from Kirby (160), Lytle (195), Stines (285) and Stevenson (145).

Preston Dennison (170), Campbell (220), Repasky (106), Hughes (113), Roberts (120), Punch (126) and Finn (132) all took forfeits. Neither team fielded a 182-pounder.

Burnette dropped a 14-7 decision at 152, and Baylor Dennison was pinned at 138.

