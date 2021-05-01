Titans open wrestling season with a pair of victories

The McDowell Titans got the 2021 wrestling season off to a good start Friday, taking lopsided wins over Wilkes Central and West Caldwell in a tri-match at West Caldwell.

McDowell beat Wilkes Central 63-18 and shut out West Caldwell 78-0.

The Titans recorded nine pins against West Caldwell, and only failed to pick up points themselves at 120 pounds, where there was a double forfeit.

The match started at 106 pounds, where Morgan Repasky started her high school career off the right way with a pin of Omarzria Wright. Marissa Hughes (113 pounds) took a forfeit. At 126, Luke Roberts pinned Diego Aguilar. Toby Finn (132) and Josh Punch (138) accepted forfeits.

Cal Stevenson (145) followed with a pin of Rakeem Smith. Freshman Josh Burnette (152) pinned Lucas Thibodeaux. West Caldwell forfeited to Hunter Kirby at 160.

Preston Dennison pinned Zachary Mosley at 170, and Bruin Lytle pinned Isaiah Hendrix at 182. Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Landon Bloom.

Collin Campbell (220) pinned Daylen Hartley, and Bryson Stines (285) wrapped it up by pinning Dallas Fox.