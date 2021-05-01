Titans open wrestling season with a pair of victories

The McDowell Titans got the 2021 wrestling season off to a good start Friday, taking lopsided wins over Wilkes Central and West Caldwell in a tri-match at West Caldwell.
McDowell beat Wilkes Central 63-18 and shut out West Caldwell 78-0.
The Titans recorded nine pins against West Caldwell, and only failed to pick up points themselves at 120 pounds, where there was a double forfeit.
The match started at 106 pounds, where Morgan Repasky started her high school career off the right way with a pin of Omarzria Wright. Marissa Hughes (113 pounds) took a forfeit. At 126, Luke Roberts pinned Diego Aguilar. Toby Finn (132) and Josh Punch (138) accepted forfeits.
Cal Stevenson (145) followed with a pin of Rakeem Smith. Freshman Josh Burnette (152) pinned Lucas Thibodeaux. West Caldwell forfeited to Hunter Kirby at 160.
Preston Dennison pinned Zachary Mosley at 170, and Bruin Lytle pinned Isaiah Hendrix at 182. Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Landon Bloom.
Collin Campbell (220) pinned Daylen Hartley, and Bryson Stines (285) wrapped it up by pinning Dallas Fox.
Things were slightly more difficult against Wilkes Central, but the Titans were still too much. McDowell dropped the first two weights to fall behind 12-0, but Wilkes Central won just one more bout the rest of the way.
Tyler Holland (113) pinned Hughes, and McDowell forfeited to Michael Velasquez at 120.
Wilkes Central forfeited to Roberts at 126. Finn got his highly anticipated senior season underway with a pin of Brayden Siemers at 132. Punch (138) pinned Alejandro Oqueli-Ortez, and Stevenson followed by pinning Zach Cox at 145.
Burnette (152) pinned Erik Lomeli. Wilkes Central’s Jordan Jarvis pinned Kirby at 160. But the Titans got forfeits to Dennison at 170 and Lytle at 182. Barrier pinned Isai Hernandez at 195.
Campbell defeated Matthew Bell 8-3 at 220 in the only match that went the distance for the Titans all night. Stines (285) pinned Ray-Kwan Hayes. Repasky (106) finished it off with a pin of Christopher Velasquez.
The Titans open Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action Tuesday at Watauga in a tri-match with non-conference foe Fred T. Foard (5 p.m. start).