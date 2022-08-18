Titans open soccer season with 2-2 tie against Hilltoppers

It will be all hands on deck for the McDowell Titans varsity soccer team in the fall of 2022.

A deep, experienced roster of 19 players is looking to help try to build some momentum for the program.

Wins have been a scarce commodity in recent years. Last season, the team went 3-13 overall, and that total tied for most wins in a season going back to the fall of 2017. Over the past decade McDowell has accumulated a record of 15-143-1.

Coach Brad Bradley will have a large group of upperclassmen to try to get things going on the pitch, and early on, many of the players on the roster will have a chance to contribute. Multiple starters did not dress in Wednesday’s season opener at R-S Central, a 2-2 tie.

Members of the roster include a total of nine seniors, eight of whom started in the opener. Goalkeeper Jair Altamarino will be the main net protector for the fourth consecutive year. Other senior position players include Daniel Martinez, Bryan Delgado, Alex Pesina, Leo Pesina, Jesus Lopez, Freddy Rodriguez, and Edwin Morales. Reserve James Price is the final senior on the 2022 roster.

Seven juniors give the ream additional experience. Jesus Ramos-Tellez and Diego Lopez started on Wednesday. Deklan Gilliand got significant minutes in the midfield off the bench.

The rest of the varsity roster includes Gabriel Olivera-Martinez, Juan Diego Martinez, Parker Swart, Darwin Aredonda, sophomore Sebastien Leon and freshmen Brandon Geronimo and Emmanuel Bustos.

On Wednesday night, the Titans, down 2-0, scored twice in the final 20 minutes of play to force the stalemate against the Hilltoppers.

Central did its damage in the first half getting scores from Eno Baker and Dennison Galvez.

McDowell got on the board in the 65th minutes when Diego Lopez chipped a shot attempt from 20 yards away over the head of R-S Central’s keeper to get the Titans on the board.

Then, at the 75th minute, on a loose ball not far outside the box, Lopez was once again in a position to lob a shot past the keeper and it bounced into the net, tying the game.

McDowell will have its first home match on Monday, Aug. 29 against Mountain Heritage.

McDowell Titans soccer 2022

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 17 @R-S Central (2-2 tie) N/A

Aug. 29 R-S Central 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 @Mtn. Heritage 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 T.C. Roberson 6:30

Sept. 14 Freedom 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 @North Buncombe 6:30

Sept. 21 @Enka 6:30

Sept. 26 Asheville 6:30

Sept. 28 Erwin 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 @A.C. Reynolds 6:30

Oct. 5 @T.C. Roberson 6:30

Oct. 12 North Buncombe 6:30

Oct. 17 Enka 6:30

Oct. 19 @Asheville 6:30

Oct. 24 @Erwin 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 A.C. Reynolds 6:30

Mountain 3A/4A Conference games in bold