Titans open shortened soccer season Monday

Needless to say, the 2021 boys’ soccer season is going to be a unique experience for the McDowell Titans.

The Titans will be under the helm of a new coach at least for the upcoming season as current girls’ coach Seth Hunt will also take the reins of the boys’ program on an interim basis. Another unique quality of the campaign will be the time of the year in which the season will be played.

Soccer, traditionally a fall sport for North Carolina public high schools, will be played in the heart of winter due to the COVID-19 modified sports schedule that was created by the NCHSAA back in the summer. And finally, the regular season will be an abbreviated 13-game slate also due to the pandemic.

But even with all of the changes in place, the Titans are eager to get things kicked off on Monday when McDowell travels to Hickory.

“There are many different storylines in this unique season but from what I have seen in the preseason we have a group that is excited to have the chance to get things kicked off,” said Hunt.