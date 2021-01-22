Titans open shortened soccer season Monday

Needless to say, the 2021 boys’ soccer season is going to be a unique experience for the McDowell Titans.
The Titans will be under the helm of a new coach at least for the upcoming season as current girls’ coach Seth Hunt will also take the reins of the boys’ program on an interim basis. Another unique quality of the campaign will be the time of the year in which the season will be played.
Soccer, traditionally a fall sport for North Carolina public high schools, will be played in the heart of winter due to the COVID-19 modified sports schedule that was created by the NCHSAA back in the summer. And finally, the regular season will be an abbreviated 13-game slate also due to the pandemic.
But even with all of the changes in place, the Titans are eager to get things kicked off on Monday when McDowell travels to Hickory.
“There are many different storylines in this unique season but from what I have seen in the preseason we have a group that is excited to have the chance to get things kicked off,” said Hunt.
The roster will feature several upperclassmen who are expected to lead the team. Defensively, Derek Meaney and Emilio Monroy return to give McDowell a lot of experience on the back line. Offensively, Noe Olloqui, Jesse Campos and junior Brian Magana will look to push the ball up the field.
The goalkeeper position will be anchored down this season by sophomore Jaier Altamarino, who performed well at keeper last year as a junior varsity player.
The rest of the varsity roster includes seniors Kaleb Fulmer, Sebastian Garcia, Ivan May and Nick Ramos; juniors Francisco Geronimo and Alejando Montero; and sophomores Alex Delgado, Jesus Lopez, Edwin Sanchez, Alex Pesina and Leo Pesina.
Coach Hunt will have a familiar face on the coaching staff this season as Brad Bradley returns to assist on the varsity and will serve as the junior varsity head coach. Thomas Atkinson also joins the staff to assist with the jayvees.
McDowell opens with two road matches in the first week, Monday at Hickory followed by a Wednesday match at St. Stephens. The Titans’ home opener will be Monday, Feb. 1 against South Caldwell. McDowell’s 13-game slate includes the traditional round-robin schedule in conference play along with a non-conference road match on March 12 at Owen.