Titans' offense shines in 12-5 win over Enka

The McDowell Titans really got into the swing of things Wednesday.

The Titans scored a season-high 12 runs and rapped out 14 hits in a 12-5 victory over the Enka Jets at Titan Field.

McDowell (8-5 overall, 2-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and added four more in the third to break open the game against the Jets (5-6, 2-5).

Ty Smith (3-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) and Hunter Byerly (3-for-4, double, 2R) led the way at the plate with three hits apiece. Leadoff hitter Matthew Spivey (2-for-5, RBI) added a couple of basehits.

The Titans got a hit apiece from Logan Duncan (1-for-3, RBI, 2R, BB), Michael Lewis (1-for-2, triple, RBI, 3R, 2BB), Noah Higgins (1-for-3, double, 2RBIs), Caleb Jimison (1-for-3, RBI, R, BB), Chase Coley (1-for-3, R, BB, SB) and Braden Beck (1-for-3, RBI, BB).

Duncan picked up the win on the mound, working five innings and allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked a pair. Smith (1 1/3 IP, 2R, 1ER, 2H, 2K) and Higgins (2/3 IP, H) took care of the rest.

Duncan held the Jets scoreless in the first and the Titans went to work with the bats in the home half of the inning. Duncan drew a one-out walk and then scored on Lewis’s line-drive triple to center. Higgins plated Lewis with a sacrifice fly.

Byerly led off the bottom of the second with a double to center. Coley walked, and Spivey’s one-out bunt single loaded the bases. Byerly scored on a passed ball and Coley scored on Duncan’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

The Titans pushed four across in the third to take a commanding lead. Lewis walked to start the rally, and Higgins followed with a line-shot double to right. Higgins was gunned down at third trying to stretch it into a triple, and Lewis scored on the throw for a 5-0 lead. Smith then drove a 2-2 pitch from Enka starter Parker Roberts (3 IP, 8R, 7ER, 10H, K, 3BB) over the fence in right to make it 6-0.

McDowell then loaded the bags again with three straight singles from Jimison, Byerly and Coley. Jimison crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice off Beck’s bat. Spivey then drove in Byerly with a single to right. Beck was thrown at the plate on the play to end the rally, but the Titans held an 8-0 lead.

Enka finally broke through with three runs in the fourth, but the Titans answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Duncan singled and Lewis and Smith both walked to load the bases with one out. Duncan scored on an error off Jimison’s bat and Lewis eventually scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 10-3.

Enka tacked on a run in the sixth to trim the lead to 10-4, but again, the Titans answered in their next at-bat.

Smith singled with two gone, Jimison walked, and Byerly had an infield hit to fill the bags. Pinch-runner Luke Roberts (SB) scored on a passed ball, and pinch-runner Blake Boswell scored on an error off the bat of Coley to make it 12-4.

The Titans were on the road at Enka Thursday. Results were not available at press time. McDowell visits Chase next Monday and Mitchell Thursday to wrap up the nonconference schedule.

McDowell 3, Enka 0 (JVs) – A big first inning and a solid pitching effort from Jacob Davis were enough as McDowell improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Davis crafted a complete-game shutout, allowing seven hits in six innings. He struck out four, walked three and hit one.

Braden Gardin (SB) was 2-for-2 and Eli Elliott (SB) and Alex Barnes each went 2-for-3 for the Titans. Davis (1-for-2, RBI) and Nate Finley (1-for-2, SB) accounted for the other two McDowell hits.

McDowell scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first and Davis took it from there.