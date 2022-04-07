 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Titans make it 2 in a row with win over Enka

  • Updated
  • 0
Titans make it 2 in a row with win over Enka

McDowell's Kaleb Burke hits a shot. The Titans defeated Enka on Wednesday for their second consecutive win.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titan tennis team owned its first win streak of the season after beating the Enka Jets 5-4 on Wednesday.

McDowell, coming off a win over Asheville last Thursday, improved to 3-8 overall and 3-7 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The Titans won at three of the top four singles seeds against the Jets (0-11, 0-12).

At the top seed, Kaleb Burke beat Enka’s Lucas Parker 6-1, 6-3. Sage Deel beat Pierce Wheeler 6-6 (7-3), 6-2 in a tiebreaker for McDowell’s second victory.

At No. 3, Parker Swart fell to Kevin Donahue 6-0, 6-2. Cash Poteat beat the Jets’ Eli Parker 6-4, 6-0 at the fourth seed. Connor Shook fell to Jordan Reed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5. The Titans’ Jose Rico-Martinez defeated Tyler Boyle 6-3, 6-4 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Deel and Poteat lost 8-5 against Parker and Wheeler. Burke teamed up with Andrew Byrd and the duo beat Eli Parker and Reed 8-6. Swart and Shook fell to Donahue and Boyle 9-7.

McDowell played at A.C. Reynolds on Thursday. Results were not available at press time.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Titans fall to R-S Central

Lady Titans fall to R-S Central

The McDowell Lady Titans had a golden opportunity to ring up their first win of the season against the R-S Central Hilltoppers on Friday night…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James