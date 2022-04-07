Titans make it 2 in a row with win over Enka

The McDowell Titan tennis team owned its first win streak of the season after beating the Enka Jets 5-4 on Wednesday.

McDowell, coming off a win over Asheville last Thursday, improved to 3-8 overall and 3-7 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The Titans won at three of the top four singles seeds against the Jets (0-11, 0-12).

At the top seed, Kaleb Burke beat Enka’s Lucas Parker 6-1, 6-3. Sage Deel beat Pierce Wheeler 6-6 (7-3), 6-2 in a tiebreaker for McDowell’s second victory.

At No. 3, Parker Swart fell to Kevin Donahue 6-0, 6-2. Cash Poteat beat the Jets’ Eli Parker 6-4, 6-0 at the fourth seed. Connor Shook fell to Jordan Reed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5. The Titans’ Jose Rico-Martinez defeated Tyler Boyle 6-3, 6-4 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Deel and Poteat lost 8-5 against Parker and Wheeler. Burke teamed up with Andrew Byrd and the duo beat Eli Parker and Reed 8-6. Swart and Shook fell to Donahue and Boyle 9-7.

McDowell played at A.C. Reynolds on Thursday. Results were not available at press time.