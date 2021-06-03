Titans' Lewis wins Heart of a Champion Award

“We’re all excited for Trent,” said Spivey. “I think Trent has separated himself from a lot of student-athletes this year in a number of areas. But we’re just so proud of what he’s been able to do. I look forward to seeing his successes in college.”

Lewis, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 12.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists for the Titans in the COVID-shortened season earlier this year. He was named to the all-conference team for the second consecutive time.

A straight-A student, Lewis also won the prestigious USMC Semper Fidelis All-American award for 2020. That award is presented to student-athletes who exhibit excellent moral character in overcoming obstacles. Lewis has a hearing problem, but hasn’t let that stop him from being all he can be, Franklin said.

“Trent has had to endure some tough times with his hearing condition, but I have never seen him with a negative attitude no matter how tough a procedure or if news at check-ups was not what he and his family were hoping for,” said Franklin.

“In an outstanding group of seniors, he was one of the leaders, the type of person that people are drawn to and will follow. I will miss Trent, but I look forward to seeing what great things the future holds for him, as I do with the rest of his outstanding senior basketball teammates.”