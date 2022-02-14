Titans land 4 in State Championships

The McDowell Titans’ upper weight wrestlers were nothing short of sensational at the West 4A Regional tournament last weekend, with four Titans qualifying for next weekend’s state championships.
McDowell had qualifiers in four of the five heaviest weight classes, including a regional championship for senior 195-pounder Jesse Barrier.
Junior 285-pounder Bryson Stines — despite giving up an enormous amount of weight in every match — was the regional runner-up.
Senior Collin Campbell placed fourth at 220 pounds and senior 170-pounder Bruin Lytle took fourth place as well.
Barrier and Campbell are two-time state qualifiers, while Stines and Lytle made it for the first time. Both Stines and Lytle fell short of qualifying for states by just one point in overtime bouts last season.
“We were hoping for a few more (qualifiers),” said Titans head coach Chad Davis. “But to get those four in was really great. It was a tough tournament and I’m really excited about those four making it.
“I’m proud of them. They all worked so hard to get there.”
Barrier was the top seed at 195 and got a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, Barrier defeated Hough’s Bo Schiano 11-6. Barrier had another difficult battle in the semis, edging Butler’s Goodness Odoemena 5-3.
In the finals, Barrier (30-7) won another tough one, defeating Mallard Creek’s Kahmari Cook 12-9.
“Jesse had a heck of a tournament,” said Davis. “He wrestled some really tough kids, especially the one in the finals. He’s been working so hard and he said he wanted to avenge his losses last season at states, and he battled back from those losses.”
Stines, who was sick earlier and missed much of the regular season, showed no ill effects from the absence as he fought his way through the heavyweight bracket.
Stines, who weighs 207 pounds, was the third seed at 285. He had a first-round bye and then pinned Olympic’s Cristian Carranza in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Stines pinned second-seeded Demitri Washington of Rocky River.
Stines (18-8) met Alexander Central’s Furquan Maynard, the top seed, in the championship. A controversial call in the closing seconds of the match helped Maynard to a narrow, 5-4 victory.
“Bryson was sick earlier in the season, and he weighs about 207 pounds,” said Davis. “He’s giving up 35 or 40 pounds in every bout. He wrestled really hard.”
Campbell travelled a long road to earn a trip to the state championships. The senior was the top seed and opened with a 4-0 decision over Trabey Shepherd of Watauga. In the quarterfinals, Campbell pinned Berry’s Christopher Gregory.
Campbell (34-6) then dropped a hard-fought, 3-2 decision to Hough’s Darius Ward in the semifinals.
That loss bumped Campbell into the consolation bracket. In the semifinals, Campbell decisioned East Meck’s Bruce Perry 3-1. In the third-place bout, Campbell and Myer’s Park’s Wilson Major went into triple overtime before Major finally won.
Lytle was the fifth seed at 170 and scored a 7-1 decision over Will Sutcliffe of Providence in the opening round. Lytle defeated Watauga’s Luke Cuthbert 10-6 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Lytle (35-14) was pinned by Charlotte Catholic’s Owen Reilly, the top seed. In the consolation semis, Lytle blanked Alexander Central’s Noah Medders.
Xavier Williams of South Meck pinned Lytle in the second period of the third-place match.
“I’m proud of Collin and Bruin,” said Davis. “Those guys are hard workers in the mat room, and they really set the pace for us in the room. I’m excited for them.”
Several other Titans won two matches at the regional.
Morgan Repasky (106 pounds), fresh off a runner-up finish in the state girls’ tournament, went 2-2. Rylan Patterson (113) and Luke Roberts (126) also won a pair of bouts, as did Jayden Jones (182).
Joseph Thomas (132) and Hunter Kirby (152) won one match apiece.
As a team, the Titans placed seventh in the 23-team field, scoring 89 points. Hough won the team title with 174.5 points.
Perhaps the most surprising team at the regional was McDowell’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference mates, Asheville. The Cougars, who placed sixth out of seven teams in the conference tourney, took third as a team at the regionals with four state qualifiers and a regional champ.
The State Championships begin Thursday with weigh-ins and first-round matches at Greensboro Coliseum. The event concludes with finals Saturday afternoon.