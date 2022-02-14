Titans land 4 in State Championships

In the finals, Barrier (30-7) won another tough one, defeating Mallard Creek’s Kahmari Cook 12-9.

“Jesse had a heck of a tournament,” said Davis. “He wrestled some really tough kids, especially the one in the finals. He’s been working so hard and he said he wanted to avenge his losses last season at states, and he battled back from those losses.”

Stines, who was sick earlier and missed much of the regular season, showed no ill effects from the absence as he fought his way through the heavyweight bracket.

Stines, who weighs 207 pounds, was the third seed at 285. He had a first-round bye and then pinned Olympic’s Cristian Carranza in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Stines pinned second-seeded Demitri Washington of Rocky River.

Stines (18-8) met Alexander Central’s Furquan Maynard, the top seed, in the championship. A controversial call in the closing seconds of the match helped Maynard to a narrow, 5-4 victory.

“Bryson was sick earlier in the season, and he weighs about 207 pounds,” said Davis. “He’s giving up 35 or 40 pounds in every bout. He wrestled really hard.”