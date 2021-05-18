Titans land 2 teams in top 5 at State Championships

The McDowell High fishing team certainly made its mark on the B.A.S.S. Western N.C. Junior State Tournament at High Rock Lake last weekend, and one of the three teams who competed is headed to the national championships in July.

Two McDowell teams placed among the top five.

Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver finished in third place overall, and that finish, coupled with their standings in the regular season (second place overall) landed them a berth in the National Championships on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.

The team of Ty Allison and Three Young placed fifth in the state championships. Mason Brewer and Jackson Dowdle also competed in the tourney but didn’t qualify to fish the second day.

Bartlett and Weaver led the two-day event after bringing in a solid five-fish limit of 15.58 pounds. Things got a little tougher for the Titan duo on day two, as they weighed in a four-fish bag of 8.87 pounds. They finished with a total of 24.45 pounds. The winning total was 27.88 pounds.

Meanwhile, Young and Allison weighed in a limit both days. Their 12.30 pound bag on day one put them in fourth place. Allison and Young had 11.19 pounds in the second round for a fifth-place total of 23.49 pounds.

Details concerning the nationals will be announced. For more info, visit the B.A.S.S. website at: http://youth.ncbfn.com/.