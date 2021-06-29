Titans' Kettles named top field athlete in NWC

After a long dry spell, suddenly, it’s raining conference players of the year for McDowell High.

The latest is senior thrower Trevor Kettles, who was named Field event Athlete of the Year in voting by the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference track coaches.

So far in the COVID-shortened athletic year, McDowell High athletes have won or shared some form of player of the year award in volleyball, softball, wrestling, baseball and boys’ track.

Kettles won the conference championship in the discus with a throw of 138 feet, 10 inches, nearly 40 feet further than the second-place finisher. During the regular season, Kettles set a new McDowell High record with a throw of 147 feet. He narrowly missed qualifying for the State 4A Championships, finishing fifth in the West Regionals. Only the top four advanced.

McDowell’s other conference champion, pole vaulter Cal Stevenson also made the All-Conference team, as did second-place finisher Seth Baird. Riley Moore placed second in the triple jump and joined them on the All-NWC team.

Stevenson and Baird both qualified for the State meet in their event, and Stevenson finished second in the state with a school-record-tying vault of 13-6. Baird placed tenth with a leap of 12 feet.