Titans' Kettles named top field athlete in NWC

After a long dry spell, suddenly, it’s raining conference players of the year for McDowell High.
The latest is senior thrower Trevor Kettles, who was named Field event Athlete of the Year in voting by the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference track coaches.
So far in the COVID-shortened athletic year, McDowell High athletes have won or shared some form of player of the year award in volleyball, softball, wrestling, baseball and boys’ track.
Kettles won the conference championship in the discus with a throw of 138 feet, 10 inches, nearly 40 feet further than the second-place finisher. During the regular season, Kettles set a new McDowell High record with a throw of 147 feet. He narrowly missed qualifying for the State 4A Championships, finishing fifth in the West Regionals. Only the top four advanced.
McDowell’s other conference champion, pole vaulter Cal Stevenson also made the All-Conference team, as did second-place finisher Seth Baird. Riley Moore placed second in the triple jump and joined them on the All-NWC team.
Stevenson and Baird both qualified for the State meet in their event, and Stevenson finished second in the state with a school-record-tying vault of 13-6. Baird placed tenth with a leap of 12 feet.
The Lady Titans’ only all-conference representative was the 4x200 meter relay team of Jayden Ledbetter, Peyton Arrowood, Piper West and Jamaya Sanders. The group finished second in the event at the conference championships.
The boys’ Track Athlete of the Year was Jaxsen Wilkerson, who won the triple jump, high jump and 110-meter hurdles at the conference meet. Watauga’s Rien Freeman was named Runner of the Year, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 at the NWC championships. Alexander Central’s Jonathan Winkler was named Boys’ Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to the conference championship.
The girls’ Field Athlete of the Year was Heather Deal of South Caldwell. Madeline Mosteller of Hickory was named Runner of the Year after winning the 400 and placing second in both the 100 and 200 meters. Alysha Early of Alexander Central and Faith Watson of Watauga shared Track Athlete of the Year. Watauga’s Randy McDonough was named Girls Coach of the Year after leading the Pioneers to the league title.
Both the Titans and Lady Titans finished fourth in the conference standings.