Titans jayvees tackle Hilltoppers in season opener

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team kicked off the fall 2021 season on Thursday night, running past the R-S Central Hilltoppers 38-20 at Palace Stadium in Rutherfordton.

The Titans led wire-to-wire and as a team gained 298 yards on the ground among six different ballcarriers. Freshman tailback Josh Ellis broke a 54-yard run on the fifth play from scrimmage to give McDowell a 6-0 lead at the 7:30 mark in the first quarter.

After Central answered with a touchdown drive, tying the game at 6-6, the Titans then rolled off another score. This time, freshman quarterback Job Marsh scampered in from 24 yards out, and after the successful conversion the Titans enjoyed a 14-6 lead and from there never looked back.

The lead did get trimmed back to as few as two points late in the first half. But a decisive third quarter in which McDowell scored on back-to-back drives helped them pull away. Ellis strung off another lengthy touchdown run making it 38-20 with 3:18 left in the third.

Ellis finished with 163 rushing yards and three scores on nine carries. Marsh finished with 47 yards and wingback Hayden Haynes (3 carries, 49 rushing yards) came up just shy of the 50-yard plateau in the game.

McDowell will be off next week. The Titans junior varsity home opener will be on Sept. 2 against Watauga.