Titans' homecoming game moved up to Thursday

McDowell's Hayden Haynes crosses the goal line while teammate Colby Carr signals for a touchdown during a win over Avery Sept. 9. McDowell's homecoming game against North Buncombe has been moved up to Thursday in anticipation of heavy rain over the weekend.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans’ homecoming game against North Buncombe has been moved up to Thursday from Friday.

Weather forecasters anticipate the area could be soaked with torrential rains from Hurricane Ian this weekend, and most area programs have moved their games up in an attempt to avoid the rain.

McDowell (3-2 overall, 0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) will host the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The junior varsity game, originally set for Thursday in Weaverville, will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

McDowell’s usual homecoming festivities, including the parade, have also been moved to Thursday. Times for those activities are to be announced.

