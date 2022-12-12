Titans' Haynes takes 3rd at Falcon Frenzy; Repasky wins girls' championship

The McDowell Titan wrestling team competed in the Annual Falcon Frenzy at West Henderson last weekend. Several McDowell grapplers placed in the various events, which included a junior varsity tournament and a girls’ tourney.

The Titans’ best finish in the varsity tournament came at 220 pounds, where sophomore Hayden Haynes captured third place, going 4-1 in the tournament.

Haynes opened with a pin of Owen’s Lucian Thomas. In the second round, Haynes dropped a hard-fought 6-3 decision to eventual runner-up Judson Weaver of Brevard.

Bumped to the consolation bracket, Haynes pinned East Henderson’s Gabe Jones and Enka’s Hank Chambers in his first two bouts. In the consolation semis, Haynes edged North Buncombe’s Jacob Nix. That win landed Haynes in the final, where he took a 3-0 decision over Reece Wilson of Hendersonville.

No other Titans placed in the top four, but Bryson Stines (195) won two matches and Rylan Patterson (126) one.

McDowell finished 17th overall with 32 points. Robbinsville won the tournament with 176 points and was followed by Enka (135) and Hendersonville (130.5) in the top three.

In the girls’ tournament, the Titans’ Morgan Repasky won the championship at 107 pounds. Repasky opened the event with a pinfall victory over Nicole Mejia of East Henderson. In the semifinals, Repasky pinned Tynighia Lillard of Swain County.

In the finals, Repasky captured a 7-3 decision over Liliana Zapote of North Henderson.

Bella Taylor also competed for McDowell, placing fourth at 132 pounds.

McDowell placed eighth overall with 30 points. North Henderson (149) won the team championship.

McDowell recorded its best team finish in the jayvee tourney, where the Titans placed third with 157 points, finishing behind only Robbinsville (250) and Erwin (170).

The Titans had one individual champion, three second-place finishers, and one third-place winner.

Cole Barrier won the championship at 220 pounds. Tony Austin (113), Kane Thomas (182) and Brennen Thomas (285) all placed second. Rhyne Nichols (152) placed third.

The Titans open Mountain 3A/4A Conference competition Tuesday on the road at T.C. Roberson in a quad with the Rams, Erwin and Brevard (5:30 start).