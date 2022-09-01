Titans hammer Mitchell 9-0

A successful first week at home is in the books for the McDowell Titans varsity soccer team as they walloped Mitchell 9-0 with the mercy rule kicking in just prior to regulation time.

That win, along with Monday’s 3-1 victory, give the Titans a 2-0-1 mark going into the Labor Day weekend. It also marks the first time for consecutive wins on the schedule going back nearly a calendar year when McDowell beat R-S Central back to back on Sept. 1 and 7 of 2021.

Senior Edwin Morales had a huge night for the Titans with four goals, two in each half.

Morales put McDowell in front 1-0 four minutes in. That was the genesis of a four-goal first half.

Sammy Lopez made it 2-0 at the 13th minute. Emmanuel Bustos padded the Titan advantage to 3-0, and then Morales kicked in his second score of the night at the 36th minute.

As nice as the first half was, the second half was just a tad better as Morales scored two more. Lopez kicked in his second goal of the day. Jesus Ramos-Tellez scored once on a penalty kick.

Daniel Martinez finished off the night with a goal in the final minute of regulation, kicking in the mercy rule.

McDowell has a chance at a three-game winning streak as they travel to Mountain Heritage next Tuesday.