Titans hammer Bulldogs in non-conference play

The momentum on the diamond for the McDowell Titans continues to build as the team extended its winning streak to eight games Tuesday night, thumping the Burns Bulldogs 12-2 in five innings.

In the final nonconference game of the season, the Titans scored early, using a three-run top of the first to gain the early lead.

The Bulldogs, in the second inning got on the board thanks to a two-outm two-run home run from Josh Powell off McDowell starting pitcher Ty Smith to make it 3-2.

But that was one of few opportunities Burns had offensively in the game. The Titans scored two more in the third to push the lead back to 5-2 and then a seven-run fifth blew it open, ultimately forcing the mercy rule after the Bulldogs were retired in the bottom of the fifth.

“I was proud of the team effort we put together,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith. “Some kids got to play who are not regulars and they contributed for us. Plus, our pitching and defense was solid. With the exception of the home run, we put up some zeros.”