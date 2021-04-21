 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans grab first win of season
0 comments

Titans grab first win of season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Titans grab first win of season

McDowell's Jose Rico-Martinez hits a shot. The Titans defeated Alexander Central 9-0 on Tuesday for their first victory of the season.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans tennis team broke through for its first win of the season Tuesday, shutting out Alexander Central 9-0 at home.

Most of the matches were lopsided in favor of the Titans, who improved to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Kaleb Burke defeated Luke Davis 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 1 seed. Second seed Isaac Lawing followed with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Evan Sharpe. At No. 3, Max Ledbetter beat Bodie King 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth seed Sage Deel won 6-0, 6-2 over Jose Rodriguez. Andrew Byrd beat Samuel Law 6-2, 7-5 at the fifth seed. Nick Skeens took down Robbie Herman 6-0, 6-3 at No. 6 to round out the singles matches.

In doubles, Burke and Connor Shook beat Davis and King 8-4. Deel and Cash Poteat defeated Sharpe and Rodriguez 8-3. Jose Rico-Martinez and Parker Swart teamed up to beat Law and Herman 8-6.

The Titans are on the road at Watauga Friday before finishing out the season Apr. 28 at Freedom.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics