Titans grab first win of season

The McDowell Titans tennis team broke through for its first win of the season Tuesday, shutting out Alexander Central 9-0 at home.

Most of the matches were lopsided in favor of the Titans, who improved to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Kaleb Burke defeated Luke Davis 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 1 seed. Second seed Isaac Lawing followed with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Evan Sharpe. At No. 3, Max Ledbetter beat Bodie King 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth seed Sage Deel won 6-0, 6-2 over Jose Rodriguez. Andrew Byrd beat Samuel Law 6-2, 7-5 at the fifth seed. Nick Skeens took down Robbie Herman 6-0, 6-3 at No. 6 to round out the singles matches.

In doubles, Burke and Connor Shook beat Davis and King 8-4. Deel and Cash Poteat defeated Sharpe and Rodriguez 8-3. Jose Rico-Martinez and Parker Swart teamed up to beat Law and Herman 8-6.

The Titans are on the road at Watauga Friday before finishing out the season Apr. 28 at Freedom.