Titans go ice-cold, fall to Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE – When the game is played in the 60s or higher, the McDowell Titans are usually on the upper end of the ledger.
Unfortunately, inside the Cougar’s Den on Friday, night the Titans were a long ways from reaching that plateau.
The Alexander Central Cougars, despite a sub-30 percent effort from the floor of their own gutted, out a 40-36 win over McDowell in a low-scoring affair.
Neither team was in any danger of breaking any scoring records on Friday. McDowell (2-2 overall, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) shot at a 29% clip, making 13-of-44 shots, while the Cougars were 14-of-50 from the field (28%).
The only slight difference between the two was that Alexander Central (3-1, 2-1) was just a hair over 25 percent (7-27) from 3-point land while the Titans were 3-of-18 behind the stripe. Those four extra made 3s essentially turned out to be a difference maker for the Cougars.
McDowell held slight advantages on the boards (37-35), points in the paint (14-12) and in bench points.
McDowell jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter and held the lead for most of the first half.
Avery Cook (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) gave Central the lead with a made basket in the final minute of the first half, giving the home team a slim 17-16 edge.
The second half featured five of the 11 lead changes in the entirety of the game and continued to hold the slimmest of margins, with Central going up 29-27 after three periods.
The entire fourth quarter remained within a two-possession margin.
Two baskets by Josh Smith and a pair of free throws by Mikey Queen kept McDowell in the game, trailing 38-36 with 2:09 left.
Unfortunately, the Titans did not put the ball through the hoop again.
The team had a couple looks down the stretch, including an open 3-point attempt from Mason Lamb in the final half-minute, but could not connect. Zach Herman sealed the game with two free throw after Lamb’s miss.
Smith finished with eight points and two rebounds to lead the Titans on Friday. Queen had six points. Trent Lewis (10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks), Jandon Robbins (2 rebounds, 2 assists) and Lamb (3 rebounds) had five points apiece.
Peyton Rose had four points off the bench and Mason McPeters (11 rebounds) finished with three points in the loss.
Alexander Central featured a half-dozen players who scored but none in double figures.
Cook and guard Mason Hubbard had nine points each. Herman (13 rebounds) finished with eight points and Evan Presnell (5 rebounds, 3 assists) netted six points.