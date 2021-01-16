Titans go ice-cold, fall to Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE – When the game is played in the 60s or higher, the McDowell Titans are usually on the upper end of the ledger.

Unfortunately, inside the Cougar’s Den on Friday, night the Titans were a long ways from reaching that plateau.

The Alexander Central Cougars, despite a sub-30 percent effort from the floor of their own gutted, out a 40-36 win over McDowell in a low-scoring affair.

Neither team was in any danger of breaking any scoring records on Friday. McDowell (2-2 overall, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) shot at a 29% clip, making 13-of-44 shots, while the Cougars were 14-of-50 from the field (28%).

The only slight difference between the two was that Alexander Central (3-1, 2-1) was just a hair over 25 percent (7-27) from 3-point land while the Titans were 3-of-18 behind the stripe. Those four extra made 3s essentially turned out to be a difference maker for the Cougars.

McDowell held slight advantages on the boards (37-35), points in the paint (14-12) and in bench points.

McDowell jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter and held the lead for most of the first half.