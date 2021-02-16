Titans' Finn to wrestle at Belmont Abbey

McDowell High School senior Toby Finn, while looking forward to his last year of high school wrestling, secured his future recently by signing with Division II Belmont Abbey.
Finn, a three-year member of the wrestling team, chose the Crusaders wrestling program after making some visits to the Gaston County campus. He will join a program that is a solid contender at the Division II Conference Carolinas. In 2020, Belmont Abbey was 11-4 overall and was in a three-way tie in league duals at 6-1 joining Limestone and Newberry.
Finn considered fellow league member Queens College just prior to finalizing his selection earlier this month.
“I was really impressed with the atmosphere during a visit to Belmont Abbey,” said Finn. “They and Queens were really close in the process for me. Sadly, I didn’t get accepted to Queens. I’m excited that Belmont Abbey is providing me this opportunity.”
Finn’s plans academically are to pursue a criminal justice degree and ultimately, a job as a trooper or some other field in law enforcement.
Finn has an outstanding resume to his credit.
Finn is a three-year performer on the mats and is looking forward to his senior campaign that will begin in the spring. He is expected to be one of the region’s top lightweights.
He is a three-time Regional qualifier and a two-time West Regional runner-up. Finn has made States in two of his three campaigns. Finn has a career record of 121-37, including a 49-9 mark in 2020 as a 132-pound junior.
In 2019, Finn (44-13) took fifth in the 4A state wrestling championships as a sophomore at 126 pounds. He was 28-15 as a freshman wrestling at 113.
But even with all Finn’s accolades, McDowell head coach Derrick Calloway is most impressed by the leadership skills that Finn provides.
“Going to Belmont Abbey speaks volumes of the work Toby has put in and how much he’s dedicated to wrestling,” said Calloway. “The hard work is his legacy here at McDowell and how he is a team leader. The kids here love him and for me it’s been a pleasure to have been a part of his journey.”
The Crusaders just finished up an abbreviated 2020-21 wrestling schedule with a 5-3 mark. The NCAA Division II Southeast Regional begins on Feb. 27.
For the Titans, wrestling practice is set to begin April 12 and teams can begin competition April 26. Teams will be limited to 14 duals in a season shortened and delayed by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.