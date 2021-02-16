Titans' Finn to wrestle at Belmont Abbey

McDowell High School senior Toby Finn, while looking forward to his last year of high school wrestling, secured his future recently by signing with Division II Belmont Abbey.

Finn, a three-year member of the wrestling team, chose the Crusaders wrestling program after making some visits to the Gaston County campus. He will join a program that is a solid contender at the Division II Conference Carolinas. In 2020, Belmont Abbey was 11-4 overall and was in a three-way tie in league duals at 6-1 joining Limestone and Newberry.

Finn considered fellow league member Queens College just prior to finalizing his selection earlier this month.

“I was really impressed with the atmosphere during a visit to Belmont Abbey,” said Finn. “They and Queens were really close in the process for me. Sadly, I didn’t get accepted to Queens. I’m excited that Belmont Abbey is providing me this opportunity.”

Finn’s plans academically are to pursue a criminal justice degree and ultimately, a job as a trooper or some other field in law enforcement.

Finn has an outstanding resume to his credit.