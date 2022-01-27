Titans finish regular season with win over A.C. Reynolds

The McDowell Titans wrapped up the regular-season schedule on a high note Wednesday, defeating The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foes A.C. Reynolds 39-25 on the road.

The Titans (17-6 overall, 4-2 TMC) have qualified for the State 4A duals, which are set to begin Jan. 29. The Titans’ first-round opponent had yet to be determined Thursday afternoon.

The Titans overcame an early deficit against Reynolds by dominating in the upper weight classes.

Neither team sent out a 106-pounder, and McDowell’s Morgan Repasky bumped to 112, where she lost an 18-1 technical fall to Justin Prince. Marissa Hughes (120) then dropped a 16-1 technical fall to Job Brown, and Reynolds owned a 10-0 lead.

Luke Roberts (126) got the Titans on the board with a pin of Laine O’Brien. The Rockets stretched the lead to 16-5 when Lincoln Rogers pinned Joseph Thomas at 132. Both teams forfeited at 138.

After that, the Titans hit their stride.

Logan Laurie (145) pinned Kolby Duncan. Hunter Kirby (152) followed with a pin of Canon Keith. Reynolds’ Elijah Brown stopped the bleeding with a pin of Josh Burnette at 160. That win gave Reynolds a 22-18 lead.