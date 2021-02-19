Titans fall to unbeaten Hickory

The McDowell Titans dropped a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match to the undefeated Hickory Red Tornadoes this week.

McDowell (1-5) fell 10-1 Wednesday as Hickory improved to 7-0 on the season.

The Titans got off to a slightly better start Wednesday than in the season opening loss to the Tornadoes, trailing 3-1 at halftime. But Hickory poured it on in the second half, scoring seven times.

Alex Pesina scored for McDowell, with Leonardo Pesina recording the assist. Jair Altamarino made 10 saves on goal for the Titans.

Hickory’s Carter Holt scored three times and three other Tornadoes had at least two goals each.

McDowell is on the road at St. Stephens Monday and host South Caldwell Wednesday.