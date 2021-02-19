 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans fall to unbeaten Hickory
0 comments

Titans fall to unbeaten Hickory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Titans fall to unbeaten Hickory

McDowell goalkeeper Jair Altamarino clears the ball during a recent match. The Titans travel to St. Stephens Monday and host South Caldwell Wednesday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans dropped a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match to the undefeated Hickory Red Tornadoes this week.

McDowell (1-5) fell 10-1 Wednesday as Hickory improved to 7-0 on the season.

The Titans got off to a slightly better start Wednesday than in the season opening loss to the Tornadoes, trailing 3-1 at halftime. But Hickory poured it on in the second half, scoring seven times.

Alex Pesina scored for McDowell, with Leonardo Pesina recording the assist. Jair Altamarino made 10 saves on goal for the Titans.

Hickory’s Carter Holt scored three times and three other Tornadoes had at least two goals each.

McDowell is on the road at St. Stephens Monday and host South Caldwell Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spartans take down Titans
Sports News

Spartans take down Titans

  • Updated

The South Caldwell Spartans made the road trip to Titan Stadium on Tuesday night and handed the McDowell Titans a 6-2 loss in soccer action.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics